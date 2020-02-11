Ex-convict is serving two years in prison for stealing church fans and speakers

On Tuesday, Abuja, a Dutse class 1 district court, sentenced an Ojo Salihu to two years in prison for theft of church property.

The chairman, Suleiman Mohammed, found the 22-year-old ex-convict guilty without the opportunity to provide fine NAN reports.

The mechanic, who lives in the village of Kuduru in Bwari, was sentenced to four charges after being injured for house demolition, theft and ongoing harassment.

Prosecutor Tunde Arowolo informed the court that the incident was reported at John Chijindu’s Bwari police station on January 25, behind the Bwari NNPC gas station.

On the same day, Salihu broke into the Full of Glory Gospel Church in Bwari and removed four fans, a 3.5 KVA generator, an amplifier, and three speakers.

Salihu was later arrested at the Dei dei police barracks on the Kubwa Expressway to sell the stolen items.

The prosecutor recalled that Salihu had previously committed similar crimes and was brought to trial. He was sentenced but released and warned of good behavior.