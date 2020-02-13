“Eww!” Aussie Kid eating two flies during a Live Show has left people in utter disgust

As we know, the world has people who eat a lot of strange things – flying is not one of them. So when a live interview from an Australian family was shown on television, people were not surprisingly disgusted because a smiling young boy casually saw not one, but two flies eating.

During the interview, two flies crawled over the face of the boy, who did not want to get rid of the insects, but rather ate them.

According to a report in Unilad, the boy and three other people, presumably his parents and brothers and sisters, were interviewed by the Australian TV program The Project when he ate the flies.

During the segment, the first fly crawls over the boy’s left cheek, and as he gets closer to his lips, he licks him up casually. Moments later another fly lands on its cheek and comes to the same end.

One user with social media was noticed at the strange moment and posted on Twitter. Needless to say it went viral quickly.

Kid eats two flies on live TV. pic.twitter.com/PRfAizwxSO

– Eric Weiss (@ZombieRiot) February 9, 2020

One person wrote: “OK, so that child is a disguised lizard,” while another said, “Imagine becoming a legend at such a young age, knowing that all life down there goes downhill.”

“Must have been born and raised by frogs,” placed a third.

Live for the master. pic.twitter.com/6gwcOJChLj

– Chris Pestacchi (@ChrisPestacchi) 9 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/jxM3rERUyS

– ☠ 3am_Fright ️‍ (@ 3am_Fright) 9 February 2020

His true identity! pic.twitter.com/bQ3BGDBNvm

– sam ireland (@samdireland) 10 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/FcAgehbXhu

– Marshall Blr (@snnakepit) February 9, 2020

According to the report, The Project is a show about current affairs where the family talks about the much needed downpour that recently hit Australia.

