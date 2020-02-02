Ewan McGregor watches The Mandalorian For Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Prep

Star Wars alum Ewan McGregor revealed that he has watched The Mandalorian to prepare for his upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney Plus.

After years of George Lucas trying to get one off the ground, The Mandalorian became the first ever live-action Star Wars series under Disney. There are also two Star Wars shows coming to Disney Plus aimed at Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will include the return of Star Wars prequel trilogy star Ewan McGregor and fill the gaps between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is currently faced with a delay in rewriting scripts, but Ewan McGregor has said it will still be on Disney Plus at the same time. While promoting Birds of Prey in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Ewan McGregor spoke a little about returning to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi:

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time. It would be a movie, and then we decided it would be a good idea to do it as a series, so we’re going to do it as a series for the Disney streaming platform. And we’re shooting the next year. “

Ewan McGregor also said he watched The Mandalorian to prepare for his upcoming Disney Plus series:

“I liked it. I really enjoyed it and I’m just trying to stay up to date with all the new Star Wars movies coming out. And I’m excited about it. It was a long time ago.”

You can view the entire interview with Ewan McGregor below.

Here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the empire and before the rise of the First Order. We follow the traces of a lone shooter in the suburbs of the Milky Way far from the authority of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The Star Wars series was written by Jon Favreau, who in addition to Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson also acts as executive producer. Karen Gilchrist is also on board as a co-executive producer.

The Mandalorian is now exclusively available on Disney Plus.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.