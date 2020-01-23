Ewan McGregor says reports about Disney + Obi-Wan production problems, usually 'Bullshit'

Ewan Mcgregor tried to set the record right Thursday night after the media and fans raged in a frenzy about reports of massive rewrites, delays and even a decrease in the number of episodes of his upcoming Disney + “Obi-Wan” series.

Several reports have the “Star Wars” the production was not only completely but indefinitely stopped, the staff were reportedly released – with many already looking for other work – and the whole show in danger.

There have been stories that the number of episodes had been reduced from six to four, scripts were then discarded Lucasfilm head honcho Kathleen Kennedy and that the show is currently without a writer because it is looking for someone to come in and drastically re-edit what is there or start all over again.

According to McGregor, however, this is a lot of alarmist nonsense based on the smallest core of truth. The actor insists that the show will take place as planned, and is still expected to reach the initial launch date.

He did, however, confirm that it came down to the scripts, but nothing was thrown away. “The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really enjoyed it,” McGregor told the press during an event for “Birds of Prey” per TheWrap.

And although he did not provide full details about what exactly is happening behind the scenes, McGregor suggested that it is a very simple case of writers who want to come back to something with fresh eyes after something and come back. Not to mention the fact that there is now much less going on at Lucasfilm now that Episode IX is there.

“All this nonsense about creative differences and all that stuff is not true at all,” he said. “We just pushed the dates. Episode IX came out, everyone had more time to read the things that were written, and they felt they wanted to do more work on it. So they slipped the shoot. It’s not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online. “

Although it is still possible that “Obi-Wan” sees the episode of an episode, as reported by various media, McGregor said ComicBook.com, “I didn’t hear that.”

He did confirm that the shooting was from August to January of next year, which is a considerable time difference. “It often happens in projects, they just wanted to carry it through to next year,” he said. But that does not necessarily mean that something will really change on the consumer’s side.

“I think they want to keep the same release date, so this doesn’t affect the viewer in any way,” he emphasized.

We would be negligent if we didn’t offer our own baseless theory, so here it comes. “Baby Yoda” is the clear breakout star of “The Mandalorian.” “Obi-Wan” takes place on Tattooine. Social media created a secondary frenzy with the introduction of “Baby Jabba the Hutt.”

That is why it is only logical that Obi-Wan should take care of a baby Hutt in the new series, so that Disney can market and promote a new toy … and perhaps have this on sale when the series is executed.

Acceptable? Not even a little bit. But we have a long time to play the speculation game, so why not have some fun with it. For now, as usual, it looks like “Obi-Wan,” his Hollywood activities, no matter what it looks like from the outside.

