Ewan McGregor ‘Excited’ to film the Obi-Wan Kenobi series early next year

Ewan McGregor reiterated that the Star Wars series around Obi-Wan Kenobi will start production early next year.

Lucasfilm’s plans for the Star Wars franchise include multiple television projects for Disney plus, including a series on Obi-Wan Kenobi by Ewan McGregor. Although fans were enthusiastic about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, many worried about the future of the Ewan McGregor show after reports of Lucasfilm’s decision to postpone production to improve the quality of the scripts.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Ewan McGregor assured fans that the Obi-Wan Kenobi will start filming early next year. As Ewan McGregor explained, the team behind the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is working hard and taking the time to improve the already good scripts:

“We will start taking pictures early next year, they are in pre-production from this summer, there are scripts that I have read that are really good, they continue to write about them to make them even better, and we will start very early next year. “

Ewan McGregor added that he had watched The Mandalorian and other Star Wars projects, trying to keep himself informed of the world that Lucasfilm created since he last played Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, Ewan McGregor stated that he believes that it does not take much to get to know himself again with Obi-Wan Kenobi as soon as he puts on the Jedi garments:

“I’m excited about it. I think the last one I made was in 2003, so it’s a while ago. I think it will just be there. I also remind myself of watching their new movies and The Mandalorian and so, I really enjoyed it. I keep myself as current as I can with the Lucasfilm world. I don’t think it will take two minutes; I put the cloak on again and I will be there, I think. “

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series by Ewan McGregor, directed by Deborah Chow from scripts written by Hossein Amini, is just one of three officially announced Star Wars shows for Disney Plus. The Mandalorian debuted last November on the streaming service with stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The series is written by Jon Favreau, who, in addition to Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, also acts as executive producer. Karen Gilchrist is also on board as a co-executive producer.

A self-titled Rogue One prequel focused on Cassian Andor is also under development with Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk who criticize their respective roles. The American producer Stephen Schiff acts as a showrunner and the series is expected to start filming this year.

