EVMs cannot be tampered with, there is no question of going back to ballot papers: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said that in the coming days the Commission would involve political parties in various election reforms and the model code.

PTI

updated:12 February 2020, 7:03 PM IST

Photo of the file: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference on Friday in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora claimed Wednesday that it was not possible to tamper with the electronic voting machines and that there was no question of going back to the ballot.

He also said that in the coming days the Commission would involve political parties in various election reforms and the model code.

Following the ‘Times Now Summit’, the CEC regretted that the daily dialogue is becoming “coarser” and “avoided”.

He said EVMs can malfunction like a car or a pen, but it cannot be tampered with. The machines have been in use for 20 years now and there was no question of returning to the ballot paper.

Several courts, including the Supreme Court, have confirmed the use of voting machines, he noted.

Arora responded to a question about holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections at the same time, and said that the call for this should be made at political level. Once a decision has been taken, the Commission can only facilitate its implementation.

He also informed the meeting that his colleagues in the EC are working with IIT-Madras to set up a “block chain” system where, for example, someone from Rajasthan working in Chennai can vote for elections in Rajasthan while in the remains the capital of Tamil Nadu.

He clarified that this does not mean that people can vote from home, but must visit designated places to exercise their franchise.

Legislative changes may be needed, an EC official said later.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.