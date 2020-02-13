Eves in Blue can take on the 1983 World Championship in the T20 World Cup for women: coach WV Raman

Raman spoke about India’s eyelash and said, “They are definitely good. They are fearless strikers of the ball with good technical skills. They are skilled at playing both pacemaker and spinner around the wicket, and they are confident. I have meant.” when I said that everyone can be a match winner on their own. ”

One player to watch out for during the World Cup is 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who got on the scene last year after being the youngest Indian to score half a century in international cricket, a record that Sachin had previously set up Tendulkar.

Raman said Shafali was a special talent, but urged the media not to focus too much on them.

“I would ask the media not to take care of her because she is barely 16 years old and is not good for her at this point in time. I have given her the freedom to play the way she played. She showed it. She has the talent. She is fearless. She is unique, “he said.

“She is extremely positive. She has the ability to get runs quickly. She can hit the ball hard and try to get runs. She is at a stage and an age when there is no point in getting anything into her You have to be able to find out for yourself. That will go with experience. “