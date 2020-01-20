Everything you need to know to get the skin you want this year

Now is the perfect time to start a firm skin care program. If you already have one, revise it to get the most out of your products. We know that with the election cycle, the search for work-life balance and the stress of wearing lots of hats every day, you have enough reasons to break out.

That’s why we’ve contacted some of the best experts across the country for tips, tricks and answers to our pressing skin care questions. We have reduced it to the essentials so that beginners do not miss a beat. And for lovers, it’s a great refreshment to look as bright as possible in this new decade.

drugs

Add these lively and beneficial ingredients to the mix

hyaluronic acid

In order to retain moisture, our bodies naturally produce this chemical. But it decreases over time, which is why HA should be one of your staple foods.

retinol

Derivatives of vitamin A are converted into retinoic acid by skin enzymes, which strengthens collagen and increases cell turnover for a smooth and timeless complexion.

polypeptides

These little chemical compounds made up of amino acids cause your skin to make more collagen. They also help strengthen your skin barrier and reduce fine lines.

L’ORÉAL PARIS Revitalift Derm Intensive 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($ 30, lorealparisusa.com).

1. Hyperpigmentation

Take a stand against this common skin problem in women with skin color

If cells containing melanin become inflamed, dark spots can appear. Common triggers are acne, skin treatments such as microdermabrasion and laser, oral contraception and pregnancy. “Genetics can also play a role,” says dermatologist Michelle F. Henry of Laser & Skin Surgery in New York. “In dark skin tones, we have larger melanosomes, cells that contain pigments.

They are big and full of melanin. Because of this, melanin is more prone to leakage. “This in turn leads to discoloration. Traditional treatments include hydroquinone as needed and natural skin whiteners like vitamin C. For specific recommendations or more aggressive solutions, contact a dermatologist.

What is an essence?

It is everywhere. Should you use it

Apply an essence so that serums and moisturizers penetrate the skin better. The active ingredient is typically milder in essences than in toners, but both prepare all skin types.

BIODERMA Hydrabio Essence Lotion ($ 20, amazon.com).

Try vitamin C.

This combination of vitamin, fruit and root juice makes the skin appear dull and radiant.

FRESH Vitamin Nectar Glow Juice Antioxidant Face Serum ($ 28, sephora.com).

How to care for your skin in the right order

1. CLEANER It goes without saying that cleaning your face comes first. Try double cleaning or use a makeup remover for stubborn stains and cosmetics.

2. MASKS AND TREATMENTS This is the time when you should remove your favorite mask or scrub.

3. TONER OR ESSENCE Use these fluids to prepare your skin and improve serum intake.

4. SERUM These powered products are available in a variety of formulations to address specific skin problems. Use consistently for best results.

5. MOISTURIZER Use all the advantages of your serum – and protect your skin from environmental influences.

6. UMBRELLA Don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays before you leave home.

2. The magic of the serums

These are the superheroes of your beauty regime. Here’s why

Serums are strong and powerful. They are packed with various combinations of active ingredients that protect your skin from signs of aging such as dullness, wrinkles and much more. Find one that works for you and use it every day.

If you are not using serum, you should. These powered products can address certain skin problems. “

– JULEE WILSON, ESSENCE GLOBAL BEAUTY DIRECTOR

Never skip sun protection

This moisturizer also serves as sun protection.

AHAVA Extreme Lotion Daily firmness and protection Wide range SPF 30 ($ 78, ahava.com).

3. How often should I …

See a dermatologist or beautician?

Go to a dermatologist once or twice a year for regular checkups. If there is a specific problem, the doctor may want you to come over more often. It’s also good to see a beautician every four to six months if your skin is in good shape, says Washington-based dermatologist Yolanda C. Holmes.

However, if you are prone to skin problems, you should make an appointment once a month. You can keep your skin healthy with home masks and treatments.

Top skin perts

DR. WENDY E. ROBERTS

wendyrobertsmd.com

@drwendyrobertsyouthbooster DR. YOLANDA C. HOLMES

yolandaholmesmd.com

@ yogi11963 DR. CHANEVE JEANNITON

brooklynfaceandeye.com

@bklynfaceandeye DR. MICHELLE F. HENRY

drmichellehenry.com

@drmichellehenry

Divide :

TOPICS: Beauty Healthy Skin Skin Skin Care Skin Care Skin Care 101