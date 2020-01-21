Everything wrong with approaching Indian football

It is therefore obvious that the Indian public, who can broadcast La Liga football live on Facebook, having already promised their loyalty to the giants of the EPL, does not want to buy tickets to watch ISL below normal and invade the stages.

So perhaps, it is time for the Indian football think tank to review its methods and approach – because identifying the disease is a necessary condition before discovering the cure. Because, by injecting millions to support a football league without local players, who are good physical specimens, it seems that Indian football has certainly missed a round or two.

According to Mike Neary, director of Manchester United football schools, it is imperative that players be part of a good fitness program and cultivate the habit of eating good nutrition from an early age. Only in this way, he says, is it possible to produce quality players who can be physically ready for a long, successful and successful career.

“The best players will play morning, noon and night,” he said.

