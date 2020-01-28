An hour ago, Porter Robinson dropped a bomb: this year he released his second album, Nurture, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed debut album, Worlds. Even better, he announced that the first song will be released tomorrow so you don’t have to wait very long!

Called “Get Your Wish”, it will premiere at 11:00 am PST and you can watch it here.

Aside from that, there is so much more that we already know, or can assume, about the album.

Collab ODESZA?

It is entirely possible that ODESZA simply supports Porter when it is announced, but the mischievous smiling face, and only the smiling face, in response to his tweet, makes us think. The two never collaborated, but their sounds have definitely become more copacetic since the release of Worlds.

🙂

– ODESZA (@odesza) January 28, 2020

New tour, for sure, but new scenography?

The image currently serving as a thumbnail for the premiere of “Get your Wish” tomorrow strangely resembles a new stage design for the tour. It’s simple and discreet while offering many possibilities in terms of visuals and interactions. Of course, this is unconfirmed and there could be more if it ends up being that, but still, something to consider.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SZEDBFPpgw (/ embed)

Vinyl pre-order is coming

A pre-order link for the vinyl “Get your Wish” was tweeted and very, very quickly removed. But of course, Porter fans caught it and posted it on Reddit. According to the original link before it was removed, the vinyl would be shipped on March 27, 2020.

Hidden GPS coordinates

The biggest mystery of the announcement is probably still the Google maps link obscured by an image of about 14 seconds in the video. It has been confirmed that there are two links, although no one has been able to pinpoint where they lead or what destinations are referenced.

The coordinates also appear on the left side during this same sequence, referring to the North Pole and the South Pole, although these are probably of no consequence in the grand scheme of things. The best way to stay up to date on this subject is probably via the Porter Robinson subreddit.

We will add new developments to this article and stay tuned for the release of “Get your Wish” tomorrow morning!

Photo via Jake West Photo