Bigg Boss 12: When it comes to sharing the space between Indian superstar Heartthrob Salman Khan and Himesh Reshammiya, you can expect fireworks. Happy Hardy and Heer were promoted to Bigg Boss 13 today and Himesh played for songs and also interacted with Salman Khan.

There was also a discussion with the contestants about the story of the love friendship of Happy Hardy and Heer. Happy Hardy And Heer has already become angry, and Himesh Reshammiya, who spoke about HHH, was thrilled when his acting prowess was appreciated by Salman Khan, who also devoted himself to social media to shower praise on the trailer.

Bigg Boss 13: Everything Happened When Himesh Reshammiya Meets His Mentor Salman Khan

He touched the base with Himesh: “The big boss has always been an entertaining show and I have been watching closely. I had to enter the house and give tasks to the great Bigg Boss players, and more importantly, to have Salman Sir appreciate the trailer and my action just happened to be my day. “

Happy Hardy and Heer, who sees Sonia Mann’s debut, are produced by Deepshikh Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand. The film was directed and choreographed by Cancer and will go to theaters on January 31.

