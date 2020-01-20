Everything set to BEAT Prabhas' Saaho in lucrative films of 2019

Good cash register Newwz: In the midst of Tanhaji’s wave Ajay Devgn: Unsung Warrior, Akshay Kumar led by Good Newwz, managed to find his place during his fourth weekend. Comic book added another 4.04 sail through 200 crore in India.

Good Newwz has accumulated 201,14 crores at the end of the 24 day theatrical run and also saw the trip with profit 111.72% in the most profitable Koimoi Bollywood films from 2019. Made for the price 95 crores, the movie got a return on investment (ROI) 106,14 crores and will surely beat Starber Starber Saah’s profits 112.85% in the list before packing its lifetime.

Watch the most profitable films of 2019:

Here’s how to calculate the percentage of profit:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI / Budget * 100 = ROI

(Turn the mobile screen for better viewing)

Good Newwz is currently the 14th most profitable film of the year.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in leading roles. The film is about two couples trying to have a baby through IVF.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently stated that he was impressed by the success of “Good Newwz” and said that success will convince him that a film with a good message will always win recognition.

Akshay said, “We are very impressed with the response to“ Good Newwz ”because it is a topic that must be shared with the audience. This is an important topic and I thank the audience not only in India but also overseas for having received us with an open heart. With this film, I believe that a film with good news and themes will always bring success and recognition. “

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!