Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan’s latest release, Jawaani Jaaneman, has performed at the box office decently so far. After a reasonable opening of Rs 3.24 million, Jawaani Jaaneman took a decent leap on Saturday and collected 4.55 crore.

Now, when it comes to Sunday’s early booking, the movie is ready for a healthy day. All major cities that were not working until the brand until yesterday have started working well today, which means that positive word of mouth is working.

Let’s take a look at the trends in detail:

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 3 Early booking: Everything is ready for a healthy and young Sunday!

Mumbai

Mumbai was almost a non-actor until yesterday. There was only 5-7% filling fast shows and now the rate has risen to 10-12% That is almost double compared to Saturday.

Delhi

Delhi has also shown a slight jump. There was 7-10% good shows yesterday and now on sunday, the rate has reached 12-15%. The intensity is expected to increase in the afternoon, but the evening shows will decrease because tomorrow is a business day.

Bangalore

Bengaluru was decent yesterday with 10-15% Fast filling shows and today there is almost no growth.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad was already working fine with 25-30% FFs and HFs. Today, it has jumped incredibly and the current number of good shows is 35-40%

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad was a non-performing artist with almost no show full of home and fast. But on Sunday, people have come out and are watching the movie in theaters. There are around of 8-10% Quick fill shows for the movie as of now.

Calcutta

Kolkata was also an artist that did not appear until yesterday. But today it has around 5-7% promising shows. The rate is not good enough, but even better than yesterday.

Chennai

Chennai was recording 45-50% Quick fill is shown in a limited release yesterday. Today, it has improved even more to record 50-55% Healthy shows

In general, today there is a significant leap and the film is ready to have a reasonable total the first weekend. The trend on weekdays will decide how many screens you will retain in the second week.

