Everything else you need to know about coronavirus this week in the U.S.

Five people who recently evacuated Wuhan, China to Travis Air Force Base, Northern California were hospitalized on Friday with a coronavirus symptom, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The five people were found to have a fever and were ambulance taken to an undisclosed nearby hospital where they were isolated and tested for the virus, CDC spokesman Jason McDonald told CNN.

Four of the five patients arrived at the base this morning for a flight. Another person arrived on Wednesday and was hospitalized for signs of symptoms, the spokesman said. Most of the evacuees who arrived at Travis AFB on Friday morning continued to San Antonio, Texas, but 53 people remained at the northern California base.

The evacuees are among the nearly 300 additional Americans who will travel to the United States on two flights on Friday after evacuating the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

A flight landed early Friday at Travis Air Force Base – between San Francisco and Sacramento, California – a CNN base official said. The second flight to the United States first landed at Vancouver International Airport, said facility management spokesman Brock Penner.

The final destinations of the flights are Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, the US North Department of Defense announced.

Anyone on the flights is subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Also on Friday, some passengers on a cruise ship docked near New York are screened for coronavirus, a CDC official said. Because of the corona virus, two U.S.-based cruise ships prohibit people with Chinese, Hong Kong, or Macau passports from entering their cruise ships.

A group of Colby College students returning from a trip to China to Maine are at the school’s request in a hotel in Waterville, Maine, under “self-quarantine,” although, according to Maine, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus from the state Centers for disease control.

The fast-moving corona virus emerged two months ago in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Since then, it has killed 724 people, especially in China, where it has captured residents at home and paralyzed the world’s second largest economy.

Outside of mainland China, it has traveled across continents and infected over 34,000 in more than 25 countries and territories. There are at least 12 confirmed cases in the United States.

Here are other key developments this week:

The outbreak just keeps growing

This week, the number of cases reported during the outbreak doubled worldwide.

At the end of last week, there were 14,549 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 305 deaths worldwide. The United States had eight cases.

Japanese officials updated the number of coronavirus cases on board the Princess Cruises – the Diamond Princess – which was quarantined by the authorities to prevent the virus from spreading. On Friday evening, there were 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the Diamond Princess, 13 of which are American citizens.

Other countries have also started evacuating citizens from China.

Around 150 British citizens will be flown back to England from Wuhan on Sunday, the British South Central Ambulance Service said on Friday. These patients are transferred to a facility in Milton Keynes, northwest of London, where they are quarantined for 14 days.

According to the official Twitter account of the Brazilian Air Force, two planes of the Brazilian Air Force left Wuhan on Friday. There were 34 Brazilians, four Polish citizens, one Chinese citizen and one Indian citizen on board the aircraft. Non-Brazilian citizens are deposed during their stay in Poland. Once in Brazil, citizens are quarantined for 18 days at an air base.

A flight with 176 passengers landed at Vancouver International Airport in late Thursday in Canada, an airport official there said.

The United States will probably no longer charter flights from Wuhan

When the numbers explode, the United States was working to get the Americans out of China.

The flights arriving in Wuhan on Friday in the United States could be the last two flights chartered by the State Department.

The State Department does not expect to charter planes after this week, an official said.

All passengers are quarantined

The health of passengers traveling to the United States is repeatedly monitored and checked on their flights. After disembarkation, they are subjected to a 14-day quarantine, according to the U.S. North Command, part of the Department of Defense.

Those who show symptoms on arrival or during quarantine are taken to local hospitals for isolation and treatment.

Evacuations from Wuhan Americans began last month on a flight that landed nearly 200 Americans at March Air Reserve Base in Southern California. These passengers were quarantined.

On Wednesday, two more flights from Wuhan to California arrived with a total of 350 passengers. They were brought to Travis Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. They were also quarantined.

The 65 passengers who arrived in Miramar on Friday were given health examinations and stayed with the other evacuees who arrived on Wednesday.

A total of seven people from MCAS Miramar were hospitalized after a fever or cough, requiring further investigation.

The quarantine applies to regular flights from China

The federal quarantine order also applies to Americans who arrive on regular passenger flights.

U.S. citizens returning from China on commercial flights will be redirected to one of the eleven airports that can perform additional checkups. These passengers can be quarantined in accordance with new federal regulations that came into effect on February 2.

The 11 designated commercial airports are located in: New York (John F. Kennedy), Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago (O’Hare), Atlanta, Honolulu, Dallas, Detroit, Newark and Washington (Dulles).

The Pentagon announced that 11 additional military sites have been approved for quarantine if health officials believe there are concerns about the coronavirus. The additional military accommodations are located near the 11 airports that accept flights.

The outbreak is not just on land

Passengers are not only trapped at home and in military bases.

More than 7,300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships in Hong Kong and Japan because they were accidentally exposed to the corona virus by infected passengers.

At least 64 people from all over the world tested positive for corona virus on the cruise ship docked in Japan, including 11 Americans.