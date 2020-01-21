Adah Sharma has decided to start her 2020 holiday and follow the social media posts and pictures she had in her lifetime.

Adah chose Rishikesh for her holiday instead of a sumptuous European destination. From rickshaw rides to dog-running and from entering a remote forest to feeding monkeys and deer, she explored the natural beauty of the place where she kept her hair down.

In a video she shared on social media, Adah saw playing with pairs of stray dogs on the banks of the Ganges. At one point it breaks into an improvised product around dogs.

All about Adah Sharma’s holiday in Rishikes with his special “Bodyguards”

The fans were entertained with the video. One user commented: “Zyada paas mat yao kaat lenge (do not go too close, they will bite)”. In addition, Adah awakened the famous “Dabangg” dialogue, which replied, “Kutton is dar nahi lagta saab, insaaono se lagta hai (dogs don’t scare me, sir, people do it.”)

“I watch my New Year’s resolution to be more social and to make new friends,” Adah said. “They told me that I needed complete security to participate in Major Ganga Aarti because there would be many people there. But these new friends helped me and took me where a lot of people didn’t go. I felt very safe with the four bodyguards (dogs), ”Adah said.

The actress was last seen in commando 3 versus Vidyut Jamwal last year. They will also see her in “Man To Man”, where he plays a man, and in the web series “The Holiday Season 2”. In addition, “Commando 4” was also announced.

