Every outfit from the ‘Open Book’ book tour by Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson’s new memoir, Open Book, has crashed into the gossip ecosystem like a meteor. I am sure that its pages are plastered on the walls of Us Weekly and People, with ET and E! News that has been researching the many bomb claims for a long time.

Now, when someone of Simpson’s caliber releases an emergency in pop culture such as Open Book, they are usually expected to walk through New York City and pose at the back doors of various networking studios, where they will clip-friendly interviews with people like Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Fallon and almost everyone called Jimmy.

Some celebrities such as Demi Moore, who released her own Inside Out memoirs last year, opt for sophisticated outfits for book tours. During an interview with The Tonight Show, Moore went with a completely black ensemble that quietly asked you to move aside so that it could achieve the organic juice mix that it bought from Joan’s on Third. Later, while signing books in Beverly Hills, Moore dressed as the English teacher who pulled you aside after class to tell you that it’s okay to be gay and that she loved you anyway. Fortunately, Simpson has chosen a different strategy!

Before her big stop on the book trip, Jessica Simpson wore snake skin from head to toe on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Her jumpsuit, thanks to Stand Studio, and matching Gucci sunglasses, were just as showy as the bustle around Open Book. Of course, the fit is conceited, with the inside leg a bit too high in her vagina, and yes, the legs aren’t tight enough to fit comfortably in her Villa Rogue boots – but what difference does it make! This lady is in snakeskin from head to toe, bitch. Sometimes a service just appears in something unexpected, something that is worthy of gag. And this look is eligible!

For her next stop, Simpson came looking for a thoroughly redesigned Elle Woods at Buzzfeed HQ, packed with a nearly $ 3,000 Alexander McQueen handbag (after taxes), Gucci sunglasses, Saint Laurent pumps and a lambskin pink jacket.

Am I in favor of hunting foxes and lambs to make pink leather jackets and fur trims? Not necessary! But will I tirelessly advocate for sickening fashion moments? Every time! The look is a fairly obvious reference to Elle Woods, the now iconic character of Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde, but the ensemble has been updated so that I don’t mind. And furthermore – self-aware fashion references at seemingly insignificant press events are a dying art form.

Her stylist could have put her in an old jumpsuit and jacket! But instead, the gaze refers back to a time in Hollywood to which Simpson refers a lot in the book, when she still played hits like “A Public Affair.” The aughts are dead and the Jessica Simpson she inhabited has long been cured and continued – just like this look! (The fox and the lamb are also dead, but that cannot be helped immediately.)

And then there’s the leather trench coat, which I thought at first was Prada or Nanushka. It is neither, and I still cannot identify it, but the bag is clearly the Fendi Pequin tote bag, which is usually sold for $ 2,400. I would have preferred a different bag – perhaps a bucket bag from The Row or Bottega Veneta’s Arco mini in brown? But who am I to complain! Although technically the weakest in appearance, it is still miles above what other celebrities have to offer at Barnes & Noble signings!

I can also imagine Jessica Simpson dragging her children Birdie Mae, Maxwell Drew, and Ace Knute one day into Gucci’s flagship Beverly Hills store, where she spent her DSW shoe money on every pair of sunglasses they had. To be a fly on the wall in that staff room!

Unfortunately, good things are often accompanied by less good things. Here are some examples of less good things:

On the left, Simpson is shortly before he stepped on the set of The View this morning. In terms of customization, the jacket and pants fit nicely with her. It is the material that I cannot overlook. Combining leopard print with something that is not a leopard print should be a crime, especially when it is styled with a suit trousers in what seems to be stretch-fit material. And this is no shadow to stretch! But if you go for pants, especially in black, then understand how that can affect the relationships of a customer. It is harder to see in this specific photo, but the pants cover her shoes, which has the general effect of making them shorter.

If you want to match the colors of a bag with the colors of an outfit, don’t do this with a Louis Vuitton bag. It is tasteless! And then there is the jumpsuit on the right, which again fits nicely with Simpson. The styling leaves a lot to be desired, and while the ostrich feather bag is fun, where else is that playfulness transformed into what she actually wears? A belt would have served her well, or a scarf. I had even accepted thick jewelry!

The lesson is that flying too close to the sun will burn your rather expensive Gucci bag, leaving you with some boring jumpsuits and confusing leopard print jackets – just like Hollywood!

.