Actor Jamie Foxx has compared himself to Hollywood star Leonard DiCapriom for a party.

In the “Burning Questions” segment of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Foxx asked Ellen DeGeneres to host it all night, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Foxx said, “I’m still at the party. I said goodbye all night. My birthday was December 13th. I’m sleepy and a little drunk since December 13th. Every night. I like Leonardo DiCaprio. “

A 54-year-old actor also asked if he was a member of a high mile club.

“Am I a member of a high mile club? That means you’re high on the plane? Yes, I do. I smoke it. “He said.

A moment later DeGeneres asked him for a real answer and said, “Yes, I am.”

When the question turned to his idea of ​​a perfect date, ex-friend of Katie Holmes reported another witty answer.

“Oh, man.” Reading the scriptures … I’m trying to move closer to the Lord. Hallelujah, Lord Jesus. I’m trying to save tonight. Will you save me, Lord Jesus? “

