Every Must-See Celebrity Super Bowl Commercial

If the idea of ​​viewing the best teams from the NFL goes against each other or Jennifer Lopez and Shakira crush the halftime show just don’t do it for you, there is one more thing to do Super bowl that could spark your interest: all high-profile advertisements.

Yes, it is a bit strange to get excited about a lot of commercials, but brands donate a lot of money on these Big Game spots, which are usually filled with celebrity cameos, make viewers laugh or beat sentimentality.

Although the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will not face until February 2, some ads for the game day – or at least teasers for them – have already landed online.

This is what we have seen so far – we will continue to update as more are revealed!

Mountain dew

Mountain Dew recruited Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross to the infamous “Here’s Johnny!” moment of ‘The Shining’, which ends with a shot of the green soda that flows out of the elevator doors of the Overlook.

Michelob Ultra

Jimmy Fallon and John Cena star on the spot of Michelob Ultra, where the wrestler who became an actor, told the late night guest to concentrate on “the lighter side of things” after an intensive workout.

The advertisement also includes cameos from Questlove, Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepa and volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Hyundai Sonata

Massachusetts born John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and Chris Evans show off their (exaggerated) Boston accents in the commercial for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata, with an emphasis on the car’s new Smart Park option.

Or as they would say: “Smaht Pahk.”

Avocados from Mexico

The advertising functions of Avocados from Mexico Molly Ringwald Hawk the vegetables on a Home Shopping Network type channel, as well as a few must-have accessories such as a tortilla chip pool float, an Avo-carrier and a music box that plays the brand’s jingle.

Pringles

Pringles opted for a meta-approach to their place with the stars of the animated series ‘Rick and Morty’. Morty, however, is revealed as a robot programmed to only promote Pringles, as Rick and Summer come to realize that they are actually part of a commercial for the brand.

Squarespace

Winona ryder returns to the city of Minnesota where she is named after in the advertisement for Squarespace, where she makes a website for her birthplace.

Yes, the website is real and is filled with photos that Ryder took during a week’s visit to the city. She also sells a book with photos from her visit, taking 100% of the proceeds to the American Indian College Fund.

Doritos

Lil Nas X is back in his yeehaw gear for the Doritos commercial, a place that finds him dressed entirely in black as he rides his horse on to “Cool Ranch”. Sam Elliott will also give a monologue on the spot with the lyrics of the rapper’s song, “Old Town Road”.

It seems that the company also has an advertisement for their Limon chips, starring Post Malone set to his song “Wow.”

Cheetos

It’s Hammer time for Cheetos, with MC hammer pops up to sing “Cant ‘Touch This” while a man actually does nothing because of the orange cheese dust on his fingers.

The clip ends with the rapper who grabs a bag and shuffles off the screen.

Little Caesars Pizza

After a woman calls Little Caesars Pizza delivery “the best since sliced ​​bread”, it’s on Rainn Wilson – who works at the “Sliced ​​Bread” think tank – to come up with a new product to reclaim the title.

Let’s say it doesn’t end well for him.

tide

“It’s always sunny in Philadelphia” star Charlie Day and “Schitt’s Creek’s” Emily Hampshire headline spot from Tide, in which they air some of their actual dirty laundry.