Every look of the 92nd Academy Awards

In the year that has only just begun and is tragically disappointing in the best case, gripping in the worst case, the Oscars carpet fashion has to get through hard: it is hardly February and I am desperately looking for the kind of escapism that the most luxurious coats and glamor offers (and the kind of escapism caused by colossal fuck-ups – PLEASE someone arriving dressed in something ridiculous, we deserve a little bit of camp in 2020!).

As always, Jezebel offers you every beautiful and (hopefully) horrifying moment when every superstar and mediocre d-lister arrives – continuous updating in real time as if our lives depend on it (it does). And like some of the best (and worst) fashion, tonight’s edition is a collaboration: a joint look at this shit by myself (Julianne Escobedo Shepherd) and Joan Summers. Get excited!

The legendary Billy Porter (above) is dressed like the Oscar statue itself, does a kind of epic Greek gilt fake turtleneck and tribute to Medusa in a flowing skirt (but is it Versayce? I bet). Would have been better if the feather effect of the bodice went from head to toe and discarded that silky imprint. Blac Chyna, on the other hand, is vamping in a surprising silhouette from the 1930s, modernized with a deep gap of cleavage, such as the gap of emptiness in my heart.

Monica Prieto (with the Irish cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto) reverses the concept of the tuxedo; Zazie Beetz went cocktail-chic in a neckpiece that looks straight out of a museum, and I love the more informal approach to this notoriously picky evening.

Will not be a picky theme? Kerri Higuchi and John Cho give us spiffy comfort eleganza and Frozen songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopezwith Robert Lopez, was like fucking, watch my feet. Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan coordinated in the cutest way, forest green and modest.

Fatma Al Remaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute, is CEO as hell in this elegant aubergine gown – nothing says BOSS DRAMA like a velvet cape!

Well-known author of the book Kristin Cavallari is here, and reminds me of that line of Pretty in Pink when the rich blonde villain fits a prom dress: “This fabric is the worst and by the way, I hate baby blue.” (She also says, “I look like I should stand on a wedding cake,” and her mother replies, “I wouldn’t want to.” Omar Sharif, Jr., I am happy to continue a generation tradition. I don’t like that tuxedo, which makes it look like it’s going to deliver me a package. The Al-Kateab family-Wade, Hamzaand few sama– are the maker / stars of the Syrian civil war documentary for Sama, and they are beautiful – her dress tries to say something to me, I think, but unfortunately I can’t read it!

.