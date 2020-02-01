“Every Life Has Value”: Mangaluru woman praised for saving stray dogs trapped in Deep Well

Rajani Shetty from Mangaluru recently went viral on Twitter after a video of her climbing into a deep well to save a dog popping up.

The courage of the woman was praised via social media Image credit: Twitter (screengrab)

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And for a distressed dog that sat in a deep well in Mangaluru, it came in the form of a woman.

In the video, Rajani can be seen descending along the shaft of the well with a rope around her waist while the other end is fixed outside the well. She can be seen as she slowly lowered herself to where the stray dog ​​was stuck and then stretched sideways to get her hands on the dog.

Ambassador of #HumanitySalute to this woman Rajani Shetty from Mangalore who fell down and rescued a stray dog. @ D_Roopa_IPS @ParveenKaswan @RandeepHooda @ ARanganathan72 @anandmahindra @Iyervval @YRDeshmukh @ActorMadhavanFravanhannhnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnkkVV5knkkkzVnknkkzkvkvkvz

– IMShubham (@ shubham_jain999) 1 February 2020

Once the dog was within reach, she tied one end of another rope, tied it outside the well, and wrapped it around the dog’s neck. the dog was pulled out with the help of the rope.

Since they have been shared on Twitter, the videos have been liked more than a thousand times. Many on Twitter praised the courage and kindness of women towards the stray animal. Others commented on the physical strength and bravery of women.

That was very nice and daring. Greetings to the brave lady Rajani Shetty.

– Dharmarajan (@ iamdharmarajan2) 1 February 2020

Glad to see that the dog is saved. Every life must be valued to the best of its ability # Human still lifes exist. 🎊 … Peace ✌️

– Sireen Borotikar (@SireenBorotikar) 1 February 2020

So happy to see this.

– ps (@deuxlappins) 1 February 2020

The lady has compassion and kindness in her heart and must also say great enviable muscle strength in her body.

– AnuMeera (@ AnuMeera2024) 2 February 2020

Yes … it took a lot of courage and love for the care that this lady #RajaniShetty went into the well … very difficult Happy Ending: how the dog walked away in the trees as soon as it felt free and safe …

– Neelum Guha (@zoinxy) 2 February 2020

