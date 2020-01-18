Every democratic candidate, no eyebrows

Nobody wants to believe that a person without eyebrows cannot be elected president. However, there are certain political realities that we need to address in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Every democratic candidate who lacks eyebrows faces not only dirty tricks and bad Twitter nicknames of the president (“Joey No-Brow”, “Weird-Browed Warren”, “Bernie Bye-Brows”, etc.), but also is also tough questions from the public – questions like “Is this a political statement from Yang or did he just blow up a bubble of gum too big?”, “Oh my god, what did Mayor Pete do to his face?” and “Bloomberg looks a little different today.” , but how?”

This choice is too important to ignore these questions. Democratic voters must be prepared for the possibility that on November 3, 2020 Donald Trump or a candidate without eyebrows but with otherwise normal hair will make their choice.

Here’s what each of the nine Democrats with the most polls in 2020 would look like in this situation, visualized with next-generation computer graphics technology and listed in order of their thirty-five average from January 16, 2020. Take a close look and judge carefully, because it is like this. It is always possible that one of these candidates may experience a catastrophic shaving accident, look too closely at an open flame, light an exploding cigar, or go on a trip while visiting a cosmetics factory and ends up in a puddle with hair removal spray before election day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Figure: Hudson Hongo, Gizmodo (Thibault Camus / File / AP)

Andrew Yang

Figure: Hudson Hongo / Gizmodo (Phil Long / AP)

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Tom Steyer

Illustration: Hudson Hongo / Gizmodo (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard

Now everyone

Illustration: Hudson Hongo / Gizmodo ((Thibault Camus / AP; Phil Long / AP; Scott Olson / Getty Images; official U.S. government portraits; official portrait of South Bend)