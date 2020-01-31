Every active NFL player from the state of Michigan and where they went to college

Earlier this week, one of our readers suggested taking a look in the comments section at the players who are currently in the NFL of our great state and not only finalizing where they are playing but also where they are from . Two men from the state of Michigan (men from Central Michigan, actually. Fire Up Chips!) In Joe Staley and Eric Fisher, the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs takes center stage on Sunday, so this exercise feels appropriate considering their ties to the state of want.

The only provision here is that the boys on the list in the state of Michigan have had to play high school football, so there might be a few guys you recognize as missing. These players came from the state via Pro Football Reference.

2007 (year in which they entered the competition)

Joe Staley, Offensive Tackle, San Francisco 49ers – Rockford, Michigan (Rockford HS) Central Michigan University (2 Star Recruitment)

2008

2010

2013

William Gholston, defensive end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Detroit, Michigan (Southeastern HS), Michigan State University (five-star recruitment)

Eric Fisher, offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs – Rochester, Michigan (Stoney Creek HS), Central Michigan University (2 star recruitment)

Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle, Las Vegas Raiders – Dearborn Heights, Michigan (Southeastern HS), Ohio State University (4-star recruitment)

Jeff Heath, defensive back, Dallas Cowboys – Lake Orion, Michigan (Lake Orion HS), Saginaw Valley State

2014

Allen Robinson, broad receiver, Chicago Bears – Detroit, Michigan (Lake St. Mary’s Orchard), Penn State University (3-star recruitment)

Bennie Fowler, broad receiver, free agent – Beverly Hills, Michigan (Detroit Country Day), Michigan State University (3-star recruitment)

2015

2016

Kavon Frazier, security, Dallas Cowboys – Grand Rapids, Michigan (Grand Rapids Christian HS), Central Michigan University (two star recruitment)

Jack Conklin, offensive tackle, Tennessee Titans – Plainwell, Michigan (Plainwell HS), Michigan State University

Anthony Zettel, defensive end, Penn State – West Branch, Michigan (Ogemaw Heights HS), Penn State University (4 Star Recruitment)

Matt Judon, defensive end, Baltimore Ravens – Baton Rouge, Louisiana (West Bloomfield HS, Michigan), Grand Valley State University

Parker Ehinger, offensive lineman, Baltimore Ravens – Rockford, Michigan (Rockford HS), University of Cincinnati (three-star recruitment)

2017

Taylor Moton, offensive tackle, Carolina Panthers – Lansing, Michigan (Okemos HS), Western Michigan University (2 star recruitment)

Lano Hill, safety, Seattle Seahawks – Detroit, Michigan (Cass Tech HS), University of Michigan (4-star recruitment)

Desmond King, security, Los Angeles Chargers – Detroit, Michigan (Crockett HS), University of Iowa (3 star recruitment)

Cooper Rush, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys – Charlotte, Michigan (Lansing Catholic HS), Central Michigan University (3 star recruitment)

Eric Wilson, linebacker, Minnesota Vikings – Redford, Michigan (Thurston HS), Northwestern University (three-star recruitment)

2018

School overview

Central Michigan University: 4

University of Michigan: 3

Michigan State University: 3

Penn State University: 3

University of Iowa: 2

Grand Valley State University: 2

Ohio State University: 1

Saginaw Valley State University: 1

Hillsdale College: 1

Northwestern university: 1

University of Cincinnati: 1

Ferris State University: 1

Western Michigan University: 1

Do you have memories of watching these guys play and grow up in the state? Or do you think Michigan has let them escape on the recruitment path? Sound out in the comments below.