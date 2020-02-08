Everton vs Crystal Palace: Five things we learned while Richarlison shines and Jordan Pickford falteres

England’s No. 1?

While Christian Benteke released a shot from the right-hand side of the penalty area, expectations were low. It is not only that it was Benteke; his corner quickly narrowed, a defender came home and Jordan Pickford was well positioned to cover his nearby pole. Still, Benteke’s shot found an imperceptible opening beneath Pickford’s body, who rushed into the net through his fingertips to take a Crystal Palace equalizer out of nowhere. From whatever angle you have viewed it, Pickford’s attempt to save made for ugly looking.

That made it 1-1, but about 10 minutes later, Everton ran ahead again and Benteke was on target again. The expectations were much higher this time: this was the Belgian bread and butter, a header up close that only had to be fished home. But somehow, while Pickford threw himself in the air, he managed to cover all routes to the goal, making it impossible to rescue with a rogue part of his left.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

These few moments nicely shaped the Pickford season as a sometimes sad and sometimes great keeper. The question that Gareth Southgate, who is watching in the stands in Goodison Park, has to figure out is whether someone who is so inconsistent can be trusted in a big tournament this summer. The lack of an excellent competitor is still playing to his advantage, but with keepers such as Nick Pope from Burnley and Dean Henderson from Sheffield United quietly impressing, Pickford cannot afford to keep making avoidable mistakes.

Bernard adds end product to effort

Bernard has played a more prominent role in the team since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti and won the battle with Alex Iwobi for a spot on the left side of midfield. This is largely due to his work pace. In a free 4-4-2 formation the wingers of Carlo Ancelotti have to run a lot to get through and in Bernard he has a willing worker, someone who can hurry back into position to protect his full-back seconds after participating in an attack. And while Bernard put a lot of effort into Palace, he also served a reminder for what he could offer in the box, with a brilliantly guided volley to open the score. It was only his third goal of the season, but if he can start adding that number under the supervision of Ancelotti, he can become much more for Everton.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/24 Everton

REUTERS

2/24 Jordan Pickford – 5

REUTERS

3/24 Seamus Coleman – 6

FATHER

4/24 Yerry Mina – 6

REUTERS

5/24 Michael Keane – 7

REUTERS

6/24 Lucas Digne – 7

REUTERS

7/24 Theo Walcott – 6

REUTERS

8/24 Morgan Schneiderlin – 7

AFP via Getty Images

9/24 Gylfi Sigurdsson – 7

FATHER

10/24 Bernard – 7

Getty Images

11/24 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/24 Richarlison – 8

Man of the competition.

Getty Images

13/24 Crystal Palace

REUTERS

14/24 Vicente Guaita – 6

Getty Images

15/24 Joel Ward – 6

REUTERS

16/24 James Tomkins – 6

Action images via Reuters

17/24 Gary Cahill – 6

REUTERS

18/24 Patrick van Aanholt – 6

Action images via Reuters

19/24 Luka Milivojevic – 6

REUTERS

20/24 Jordan Ayew – 7

AFP via Getty Images

21/24 James McCarthy – 6

AFP via Getty Images

22/24 James McArthur – 6

Action images via Reuters

23/24 Wilfried Zaha – 7

Getty Images

24/24 Christian Benteke – 7

REUTERS

1/24 Everton

REUTERS

2/24 Jordan Pickford – 5

REUTERS

3/24 Seamus Coleman – 6

FATHER

4/24 Yerry Mina – 6

REUTERS

5/24 Michael Keane – 7

REUTERS

6/24 Lucas Digne – 7

REUTERS

7/24 Theo Walcott – 6

REUTERS

8/24 Morgan Schneiderlin – 7

AFP via Getty Images

9/24 Gylfi Sigurdsson – 7

FATHER

10/24 Bernard – 7

Getty Images

11/24 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7

Action images via Reuters

12/24 Richarlison – 8

Man of the competition.

Getty Images

13/24 Crystal Palace

REUTERS

14/24 Vicente Guaita – 6

Getty Images

15/24 Joel Ward – 6

REUTERS

16/24 James Tomkins – 6

Action images via Reuters

17/24 Gary Cahill – 6

REUTERS

18/24 Patrick van Aanholt – 6

Action images via Reuters

19/24 Luka Milivojevic – 6

REUTERS

20/24 Jordan Ayew – 7

AFP via Getty Images

21/24 James McCarthy – 6

AFP via Getty Images

22/24 James McArthur – 6

Action images via Reuters

23/24 Wilfried Zaha – 7

Getty Images

24/24 Christian Benteke – 7

REUTERS

A cut at £ 85m?

OK, maybe £ 85 million was a bit wild, if the rumor that the Barcelona bid was really that high. But Richarlison showed exactly why the Nou Camp club would be interested in him here, and scored a well-taken goal at the end of a swinging point that ultimately decided the game. This has been a productive year for the Brazilian, who now has 11 goals to go with his four assists, and by playing Dominic Calvert-Lewin he seems to really enjoy some freedom to play. At 22 he only gets better, and it is on days like this when the price tag doesn’t seem so ridiculous.

Hodgson rules in danger

Is the time almost up for Roy Hodgson? Crystal Palace has been on a terrible flight for no profit in the last seven years, and after such a strong start to the campaign, relegation has gradually become a real fear. Hodgson has certainly received credit in the bank for what he has achieved with limited resources in Selhurst Park, and Palace fans just need to look at the appointment of a manager like Frank de Boer to see how pear shaped things can change under a new one direction. But now it’s hard to see how and when they come out of this routine.

Sock up

Djibril Sidibe was about to defeat the wounded Theo Walcott when he discovered that he only wore one when he reached his socks. The French full-back looked a bit sheepish when he walked through the tunnel into the dressing room for his missing item of clothing, contributing to the perception of the average football player’s IQ.

.