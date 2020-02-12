Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti sets great ambitions after a quick start

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti already sees an extended stay at Goodison Park despite signing a long-term contract in December.

The Italian is bound to the Premier League club until the summer of 2024, but the 60-year-old has ambitions to make the spell last longer, because he expects the Toffees to fight for trophies and play regularly in Europe.

“I have signed a four and a half year contract and I would like to complete my contract, stay here and do my best,” he told evertonfc.com. “And then, if there is a possibility to continue, I would like to stay more. The ambition and the idea is to stay longer.

“The club has great ambitions to be competitive in the Premier League and in Europe. We work for this. The basis of the team is very good. We have a number of young players who are growing. Year after year I think we will improve. “

Asked where he saw Everton in three years, Ancelotti replied: “I think I see Everton fighting to the top of the table for some titles, fighting to be competitive in Europe.”

The triple Champions League winner has had an immediate impact on Everton, with the 17 points of its eight games that were only improved by close neighbors and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool (24) in the same period.

The club was in the bottom three in early December after firing Marco Silva and is now in five points of the Champions League positions.

