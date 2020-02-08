Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace player ratings: the goal of Richarlison is Brazilian top

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park and reached seventh place in the Premier League table.
After a desperately bad start to the season, Everton is now just outside European places, above both Manchester United and Arsenal and only five points behind Chelsea in fourth place.
They started the game well and soon took the lead when Bernard vigorously went home from the area.
But Crystal Palace lingered there and tied the score in the second half, with Christian Benteke ending his goal dryness when his tame low shot wriggled under the body of England’s number one Jordan Pickford.
Benteke almost scored again moments later, only for Richarlison to put Everton in front again when he rode ahead and finished powerfully. Dominic Calvert-Lewin then took care of the win with a late tap. Here are our player ratings.
1/24 Everton
REUTERS
2/24 Jordan Pickford – 5
REUTERS
3/24 Seamus Coleman – 6
FATHER
4/24 Yerry Mina – 6
REUTERS
5/24 Michael Keane – 7
REUTERS
6/24 Lucas Digne – 7
REUTERS
7/24 Theo Walcott – 6
REUTERS
8/24 Morgan Schneiderlin – 7
AFP via Getty Images
9/24 Gylfi Sigurdsson – 7
FATHER
10/24 Bernard – 7
Getty Images
11/24 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7
Action images via Reuters
12/24 Richarlison – 8
Man of the competition.
Getty Images
13/24 Crystal Palace
REUTERS
14/24 Vicente Guaita – 6
Getty Images
15/24 Joel Ward – 6
REUTERS
16/24 James Tomkins – 6
Action images via Reuters
17/24 Gary Cahill – 6
REUTERS
18/24 Patrick van Aanholt – 6
Action images via Reuters
19/24 Luka Milivojevic – 6
REUTERS
20/24 Jordan Ayew – 7
AFP via Getty Images
21/24 James McCarthy – 6
AFP via Getty Images
22/24 James McArthur – 6
Action images via Reuters
23/24 Wilfried Zaha – 7
Getty Images
24/24 Christian Benteke – 7
REUTERS
View the gallery above to see how we rank players from both teams.
.