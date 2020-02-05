EVERGLOW is officially back with the first mini-album called “Reminiscence”: News: KpopStarz

Everglow, who debuted in March last year and attracted a lot of attention from both K-pop fans and Korea, made a comeback with their first mini-album “reminiscence”, in which the story and story came to the surface Thursday. And their comeback title has reached the ten million viewers with its new video clip.

The video clip for “Dun Dun”, the title track from Everglow, consisting of E: U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha and Yiren, was uploaded on their official YouTube channel on Tuesday at 6 p.m. And this music video has already viewed 10 million times in the first 16 hours after its release.

Less than a day after the release of the video clip, it is also rare for first-class Korean artists to reach the 10 million mark. This brand gives a sense of the ability of Everglow, a global super-rookie girl group that is loved by K-pop fans around the world.

“Dun Dun” is a song with a strong melody that feels like a desert breeze, a powerful beat, a powerful brass and a delicate vocal line. Seo Jieum, who wrote lyrics for numerous hit songs, such as EXO’s “Growl” and Red Velvet’s “Dumb Dumb”, collaborated with Olof Lindskog, Gavin Jones, and Hayley Atken, fueled expectations of music fans before the release.

The video clip caught the eye with Everglow’s characteristic brilliant and charismatic concept and powerful performances. The unique and unparalleled military movements of the six members ensure that the viewers look well. Everglow said confidently that they had put a lot of effort into preparing for the album, although after a long time the group showed nervousness about their comeback.

The leader’s reason is: “In fact, we have practiced our choreography a lot during the preparation for this album.” E: You said, “I think we can show so much. I practiced more than 10 hours a day, and the night was over. I think we’ll have a great performance if we prepare it.”

Everglow’s first mini-album “reminiscence” is an album that not only captures the unique, strong performance of the group, but also its infinite potential through musical growth. The collection has four numbers: the first number, called “SALUTE”, represents a generation of women who fight the world with their own eyes. The third song is called ‘Player’, which tells the story of women who are fighting an invisible battle with a trustworthy person, and ‘No Lie’, as the fourth song, is a stepping stone to Everglow’s growth story.

Shortly after release, the company, Yuehua Entertainment, draws a lot of attention by dominating the world’s best global news rankings by ranking ‘Twitter’s Real-Time Trends’ and ‘Worldwide Trends’ and including the top-level keyword on key Asian portal sites.

“Reminiscence” is the first album to reveal Everglow’s classical music styles since their debut. “We not only captured the strong performance, the signature of the group, but also the endless possibilities of Everglow through musical growth,” said Yuehua Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Yuehua Entertainment has decided to cancel the planned Everglow fan showcase later in the day due to growing concerns about the spread of the new new corona virus. The album-related showcase stage will then be uploaded to V-Live and YouTube channels.

