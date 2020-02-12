Even TMC MLAs are not safe, say law and order CPI (M) & Cong leaders in Bengal

CPI (M) MLA Amjad Hossain said the murderous attacks on governing parties’ MLAs spoke volumes about the law and order in the state because the general public was much more vulnerable.

PTI

updated:12 February 2020, 11:08 PM IST

Photograph of the file of West Bengal CM and the Trinamool congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Kolkata: The opposition CPI (M) and congressmen took over the ruling Trinamool congress in the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday and claimed that state law and order was a matter of concern, even that MLAs of ruling parties were subjected to murderous attacks .

Ruling against the insinuations, ruling TMC members claimed that the law and order situation in West Bengal was better than in many other states.

Participating in the discussion about the address of the governor in the House, CPI (M) MLA Amjad Hossain said, while TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas from Krishnaganj in the Nadia district, another member representing Joynagar, survived an attack that killed three people killed.

Hossain said the murderous attacks on MLA’s ruling party spoke volumes about state law and order because the general public was much more vulnerable.

TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta said the situation was much better than during the left-hand rule when he claimed that opposition parties were not allowed to participate in elections due to intimidation and violence.

Dutta also said the opposition claims that the TMC played the religious card by giving stipends to Imams and Moazzems from mosques was unfounded.

He said that the Wakf administration pays the stipends and that priests also receive similar fees through temple signs and that the state government has nothing to do with such payments.

Manas Mukherjee of CPI (M) claimed that the state and order in the state were in bad shape and said the report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) suggests that West Bengal is not in a happy situation.

Congress’ Mainul Haque claimed that no day will pass without political or apolitical violence in the state.

TMC MLAs Pradyut Ghosh and Shyamal Mondal claimed that the situation in the state was much better under the Mamata Banerjee government and that the rule of law prevailed.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.