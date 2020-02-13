Singer Adnan Sami has lately been in a wave of criticism against anyone who has questioned his victory at Padma Shri. Now he has declared that he is a musician and should not be dragged into political debates.

Shortly after Sami was declared one of Padma Shri’s recipients of the year, many felt that he should not have received the award because it originally comes from Pakistan. It was also noted that while Sami opted for Indian citizenship only four years ago, his father is a veteran of the Pakistani security force who fought against India during the Kargil War in 1999.

Adnan Sami in Padma Shri Row: “Even those who have problems with me, listen to my music”

Sami previously stated that he should not be held responsible for his father’s action. When asked how he saw the fact that Indian Muslims continue to be responsible for what the Mughals and other Muslim invaders did to the Hindus for centuries, he said: “First, the best thing about history is that it is past, and It should remain in the past because it is where it belongs. God gave us eyes to look forward and not backward. The most important thing is that we should forget all that because nobody from that time is alive today to answer these questions, let alone you ( the media) and me, or any other person. ”

“Secondly, it is about politics. I am not a politician. I am a musician. Just as you wouldn’t ask a politician about Raag Darbari, don’t ask me about politics. All I know is that I am a musician. I spread love through my music. Even those who have problems with me, listen to my music, and I’m fine with that. God bless them and the Mughals, the British, the Mongols, Alexander the Great; They may have died and done their part, so let them rest in peace. Let’s see what we can do for our country, “said Sami, at the launch of his new song Tu yaad aya.

Since his victory in Padma Shri, Sami has faced the wrath of social networks. Among those who have opposed it is Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill, who criticized the BJP government for conferring Padma Shri to Sami, who became an Indian citizen only four years ago. Shergill shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen attacking the government.

Shergill said that, on the one hand, while the retired NCO officer Mohammad Sanaullah has been labeled “ghuspethiya” on the NRC list by the Center, on the other hand, Adnan Sami, whose father fought against India during the Kargil of 1999 War, has been honored with the Padma Shri.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!