Even the QB Russell Wilson Seahawks want the team to open the offensive

Duane Brown was the first member of the team to openly express his desire to see the Seattle Seahawks throw the ball more when he went on state television and noted that a team with Russell Wilson at quarterback could probably bear to throw more. Then, towards the end of the season, wide receiver Tyler Lockett expressed his frustration at how the Seahawks’ attack had attacked the defenses on the ground, rather than in the air. Now, the public participation net on the offense that the Hawks use also includes a commentary from the highest-paid player in the NFL, Wilson himself.

In Miami for the Super Bowl festivities this week, Wilson appeared in an interview with NBC Sports on Saturday night, and said the following, well, I’m going to let everyone listen for himself.

Russ is just as frustrated with the Seahawks offense situation as we are.

He uses the Chiefs and Andy Reid as an example of how he wants to do things.

For those who don’t want to take the time to watch the clip, Russ says he would like to see the offense take a higher pace and an aggressive approach during games. It specifically highlights how successful the team was when it went on a two-minute attack or a rush, and how it tires defense, allowing the Hawks’ playmakers to do what they do best, to play games.

In short, Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks on the planet right now, and he and everyone around him recognizes him. Now, there will certainly be fans who will respond that the Seahawks cannot pass protection, and therefore they must run the ball to protect Russ. Well, a large part of the pass protection issues stems from the team’s predictability in terms of passes when the defense awaits. Here are the declining bag rates for the entire NFL in 2019:

First drop: 5.46%

Second drop: 5.43%

Third drop: 9.79%

And here are these numbers for the Seahawks:

First drop: 4.83%

Second drop: 10.16%

Third drop: 12.58%

Basically, when the defense doesn’t expect Seattle to throw the ball and make defensive tackles on the field instead of their NASCAR package, Wilson misses less than the league average. In subsequent downs, when the Seahawks’ offense finds itself in situations where the throw is more predictable, it is when the offense gets in trouble and Wilson takes more bags than expected.

To summarize, in the past calendar year we have seen the undisputed offensive line leader, the receiving veteran of the NFL and now the highest paid player in the NFL and the undisputed team leader publicly call the team to open the offense.

It is now up to the coaching staff to see how they will react.