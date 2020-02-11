Even men who are not even rich have 3, 4, 5 girlfriends, how much more him? Akua GMB defends Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Ghana’s most beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, spoke for the first time about her marriage to the well-known Ghanaian business mogulin Dr. Kwaku Oteng reports.

During an interview about the recovery with Stacy, Akua, the fourth wife of the CEO of the Angel Group of Companies, announced that she had almost quit her marriage due to negative comments and trolls on social media about her and her marriage.

She added that she was not a bad person, but people see her as an evil person just because she is married to whom.

“The trolls surrounded me at the beginning. So at some point I wanted to get out of my marriage. I felt like people talk too much about me because I’m not a bad person, but they view me as a bad person because of the person I’m married to. “

Akua also told her that the age of the man, his social status, and the fact that he works with other women no longer limit her because “Even taxi drivers and other people who aren’t even rich have up to 3, 4, 5 girlfriends, how much more?”

Akua added;

Adding that all the young and single men she’d dating in the past didn’t help her with. “I went out with a lot of young men who couldn’t help me anyway. And then some of them, the little ones you have, want to take it.”