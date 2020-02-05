Evan Turner would receive interest if Timberwolves bought him

Photo: Darron Cummings / Associated Press

Evan Turner, who switched to the Minnesota Timberwolves in trading with four teams, could soon become a free agent as there would be other applicants for him.

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney expects the Timberwolves to buy up the former Atlanta Hawk if his contract is not used for another deal.

In the event Turner is bought up, his former team, the Boston Celtics, may be interested in bringing him back.

He presented solid numbers with the Celtics and scored an average of 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in two seasons.

The Celtics have reportedly tried to strengthen their bank for the playoffs.

The only problem with the Celtics is that they don’t have an open roster, but that could change by the close of trading.

Another team that is expected to be interested in Turner is the Miami Heat, which Deveney says has an open squad.

The heat was looking for an appreciation of its depth like the Celts.

If they can’t close a deal on the trade date, they could focus on the buyout market, as Turner, who has playoff experience, would be a potential option.

On the other hand, Turner could still qualify for the Timberwolves as no decisions about his future have yet been made with the team.

“We work with GR (Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas) all options,” said Turners agent Kevin Bradbury. “They were professional and faced with everything. Evan is a 10-year-old veterinarian with a lot of basketball skills that this is a business. We are open to working with (Rosas) to help everyone achieve their goals. “

The Timberwolves could take a few weeks to make a decision regarding a possible buyout, as the deadline for waiving Turner and maintaining his playoff eligibility is March 1st.

Have just 28 min. w / @ BobbyMarks42 for a podcast. Will retweet the link shortly. It was great.

The point now is that Turner stays here and plays. His leadership will help. You have a few weeks to decide about the future. The circle closes with Flip, who tries to sign it in July ’14. #Timberwolves #Twolves

– Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) February 5, 2020