Tell me Kobe BryantLife and career have been celebrated and discussing the shock of his tragic passing, some critics have reminded fans of a heroic moment in NBA icon life: the rape accusation from 2003.

Evan Rachel Wood led the choir Twitter This week, writing:

“What happened is sad. I’m sorry for Kobe’s family. He’s a sports hero. He’s also a rapist. And all these facts can exist at once.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before social media can explode with anxiety. Many users have pointed to the hypocrisy of the Westworld star’s post by sending her photos of herself and accused pedophiles Woody Allen, working alongside for the 2009 film What Makes.

Even some of ERW’s Hollywood associates reacted in anger. Actress Kyla Pratt called him, tweeting:

“Evan. We met as kids and I grew up in the same industry you have and admired your work from later years. On camera and off. But this tweet? How did the king dare you?”

The Frozen 2 actress is not the only critic under fire for bringing Kobe’s biggest controversy. A reporter in The Washington Post has reportedly been placed on leave of the paper after he became furious for tweeting a link to an old story about the allegation of annual rape.

Hours after the sports icon, his teenage son Gianna, and many others were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, a political reporter Felicia Sonmez the link tweeted using the following headline from 2016:

“Kobe Bryant’s Falling Rape Case: DNA Evidence, Accuser Stories, and Half-Confession”

Apparently, the reporter was filled with negative – and threatening – responses in response, as he wrote in a follow-up tweet shortly after:

‘Well, THE eyes are open. To 10,000 people (literally) commenting and emailing me abuses and death threats, please take a moment and read the story – written 3+ years ago, and not me. Any public figure deserves to be remembered in their entirety even though this public image is beloved and uncertain. “

Kobe fans have exploded in fury, the hashtag #FireFeliciaSonmez is trending soon. The Post responded to the drama by putting Sonmez on administrative leave as the company evaluated whether or not the tweet prompted a social media policy violation.

Meanwhile, Sonmez’s fellow journalists are rallying behind him. In a letter to their bosses, the Washington Post Newspaper Guild said the company should issue a statement condemning the abuse of its broadcasters, allow Sonmez to return to work, and grant him “whatever resources he could have asked for as he navigated this tragedy. “

