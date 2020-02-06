Evan Eller’s 2019 football season at Lord Botetourt ended almost before the start when the two-way star suffered an ACL tear during the Cavalier’s third game in September, requiring surgery.

The knee injury did not prevent the 6-foot-1, 210-pound person from being a college rookie.

In what Botetourt coach Jamie Harless called “theft of the century”, Eller signed Wednesday with the VMI, where he will likely play solid security.

Eller, who was the VHSL Class 3 defensive player of the year in 2018, had offerings from more than 20 schools, including an advance offer from the military, but chose the Keydets.

“Once I got injured, it sort of disappeared from the coaches and the way they treated me,” said Eller. “The VMI coaches were the most honest with me and they trusted me the most after all.

“My parents were really comfortable with who they were and how they treated me.”

Eller said the military wanted him to attend preparatory school before going to West Point, which was not his preference.

“The (army) coaches started to log out a bit but claimed that I still had this offer,” he said. “We didn’t trust him as much as before.”

VMI hasn’t had a winning football season since 1981, but the Keydets’ 5-7 record last year caught Eller’s attention.

Salem’s product, Alex Ramsey, was named All-American of the second AFCA team as a ball carrier. Eller attended several VMI games with Botetourt’s teammate, Hunter Rice. Rice’s older brother Trey was the Keydets kicker.

Eller will be joined at VMI by Rockbridge County offensive lineman Austin Doyle, a second-team pick in the Valley District in 2019.

“They’re definitely on the rise, and I probably wouldn’t have signed up there if I didn’t think there was potential,” said Eller.

Eller rushed for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns on 82 races as a junior, sometimes taking shots from a shotgun as a quarterback.

He suffered his 2019 LCA injury at the end of the 2019 season when Botetourt’s 20-14 victory over Bluefield (W.Va.) on September 13.

Eller said his recovery from the injury was ahead of schedule.

Ella’s torn ACL also lost Eller the entire 2019-20 basketball season, although in a recent match he managed a half-time shot in a half-time match.

“My surgeon is really impressed with the way everything is going,” he said on Wednesday. “I just started my” return to play “training today. He said I could stop physiotherapy after this week, but we’re probably going to do it a couple more weeks just to play it safe.”

Elsewhere in Timesland football:

Another Lord Lord Botetourt – linebacker Cam Moss – joined Division II of the State of West Virginia.

Ball carrier / linebacker Patrick Henry Jalen Cook will sign with Charleston Division II on Thursday. Cook rushed for 1,042 yards on 164 regular season runs and added another 138 points in a 56-14 playoff victory in the 5D region against Albemarle, the Patriots’ first playoff victory since 1994.

Northside’s offensive lineman, Blank, entered Division II UVa-Wise. The 6’2 ”, 301-pound Blank was a first team pick on the all-state VHSL Class 3 team.

Avery Alexander of Glenvar, who lost in a three-game VHSL Class 2 championship, signed with Carson-Newman, Division II.

Alexander shot 72 in the state tournament at the Pete Dye River Course to tie with Mason Wyatt of Staunton and Taylor Hubbard of King William. Hubbard won the event at the first hole of the playoffs.

A transfer from Roanoke Valley Christian, Alexander recently scored the 1,000th point in his high school basketball career.

Haley Howard of Eastern Montgomery has signed with UVa-Wise. Howard won the Pioneer District Individual Championship and tied for 43rd at the VHSL Girls’ Open with a round of 83 at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg.

