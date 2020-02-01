Eva Mendes returns to Trol who called her ‘old’

Eva Mendes a criticism simply turned into a compliment.

After the 45-year-old actress shared an Instagram video with her stylish “Saturday aesthetics” and her “new hair,” a troll went to the commentary section and criticized Mendes’ age. And the “Hitch” star responded best to the hater.

“she’s getting old,” the person wrote, and Mendes clapped back, “yes, you’re right. Thank goodness I’m getting old.”

“That means I’m still here,” she continued. “I will soon be 46 and grateful every day [sic] that I am getting older. Was your comment suppose I felt bad? That didn’t work. I feel grateful. So thanks for the reminder that I’m still here.” ❤️❤️ “

Another fan came to Mendes’ defense and tried to see the positive side of the troll’s remark.

“Maybe the girlfriend wanted to look gorg or hot,” the person noted. “I guarantee that she typed wrong, because nothing looks old! Not that it matters, but it breaks my heart that someone would send such negative thoughts to someone. He also looks sweet and nice.”

“Thanks for love! But it really didn’t upset me, it made me sad that she would think that’s bad,” Mendes replied. “Aging is the goal !!!!! Isn’t it?!? I can’t wait to become an old AF! That’s the plan !!! Now I will try to take care of myself as much as possible in the process? Absolutely! Thanks again for your kind words ❤️❤️❤️. “

Mendes has put haters in place in the past. Last month, the actress “Training Day” – who shares daughters Esmeralda [5] and Amada [3] with friend Ryan Gosling – hit back to a fan who criticized a dress she was wearing.

“Don’t like these designs, you need a better Designer to be beautiful for these ugly patterns,” the troll commented.

“I’m so sorry you don’t like this one,” Mendes replied. “It’s my favorite piece of my new collection. But I’m sure there are other things that you might like … sending love for 2020.”

