Eva Marcille has just brought blond hair to the next level

Tommy Garcia / Getty Images

If you have ever become blond, you know the work and effort it takes to maintain your color and maintain the health of your hair. Eva Marcille is clearly not intimidated by this, because she showed that she can handle the challenge with her platinum.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta hit the red carpet during the lunches of Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood with freshly lit strands to a sleek white that can only surpass a top model like no one else. She also perfectly combined the style with deeply padded eyes and pink cheekbones.

Eva Marcille attends the 13th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Photo by Leon Bennett / Getty Images for ESSENCE

It was a few weeks ago that the beauty went completely platinum with her pixie, and only three days ago did she share a photo on Instagram with her light locks poking under her hoodie. But this new color is apparently brilliant. It is so avant-garde that we hardly know what to call it. Marshmallow? Platinum platinum? Eva blonde?

Anyway, we call it a striking red carpet. We love this color with this cut. And we love that Eva constantly reminds us that she can pull any hair she wants, like the melanin-rich chameleon.

SUBJECTS: Beauty Blond hair Black hairstyles black women in hollywood blond hair Eva Marcille