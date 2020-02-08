Eurovision 2020: Italian hope followers are disqualified as they storm the stage

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6T3xM4_u6I (/ embed)

Eurovision hopeful Bugo & Morgan have been disqualified after storming the stage at the San Remo music festival.

The duo competed with 24 other finalists hoping to represent Italy at the annual international song competition.

However, he got worse when Morgan changed the text at the last minute and apparently threw all the shadow at his duetting partner.

To the music of their song, Sincero, he proclaimed to his buddy his alleged “ingratitude, arrogance and bad intention”, as well as telling him “to respect the stage and the person who brought him there.”

And while the words flowed from his mouth, the live orchestra stopped playing and saw Bugo leave the stage.

Italian hopes of Eurovision disqualified

Unsure of what to do, Morgan shouted that he would come back to finish their song before chasing him.

Later that evening the festival went to Twitter, where they announced that the couple had been disqualified because they had taken part in a place in the iconic show.

“With regulation” they started: “Bugo and Morgan are disqualified from the San Remo festival.”

But despite the kerfuffle, the event went ahead and Rita Pavone was called on stage to present her song.

They stormed the stage during the San Remo festival

Morgan changed the text and apparently cast shadow on his duet buddy

While fans wonder who will represent Italy, their thoughts have been put at ease with the most recent announcement by the Eurovision that Eden Alene has been chosen for Israel.

The 19-year-old defeated the competition of Israel’s national selection The Next Star that would represent her country in Rotterdam in May.

The teenager had to compete against Ellalee Lahav, Gaya Shaki and Orr Amrami Brockman on The Next Star, but managed to steal the hearts of viewers to win the grand prize.

The Next Star has been Israel’s selection process for a number of years and so Netta and her winning song Toy were found – so Eden has a pair of big shoes to fill.

Last year, the Song Contest took place in Tel Aviv after Netta’s victory in 2018, but Kobi Marimi and his emotional ballad Home failed to come in 23rd out of 26 places in the grand finale.

Israel has won four times at Eurovision – twice in a row in the 1970s, with Izhar Cohen and The Alphabeta and A-Ba-Ni-Bi (1978) and Milk and Honey’s Hallelujah (1979), in 1998 with Dana International and its song Diva and in 2018 with Netta’s Toy.





