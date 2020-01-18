Europe must support the Libyan government in Tripoli

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked the European Union to support the internationally recognized Libyan government in Tripoli before a summit in Berlin.

In an article published on the Politico website on Saturday, Erdogan said European leaders should “talk a little less and focus on taking concrete steps” in the conflict-stricken North African nation.

Erdogan will join leaders from Russia, the West and Arab countries, as well as the leaders of the Libyan opposition factions in the German capital on Sunday to stop the fighting for the Libyan capital Tripoli for nine months.

A ceasefire sponsored by Turkey and Russia was announced a week ago, despite ongoing fighting.

Turkey is supporting the United States-backed government in Tripoli, led by Fayez Sarraj, and sent troops to Libya earlier this month to help them fight General Khalifa Hifter’s eastern forces.

In the article, Erdogan referred to Hifter as “warlord” and “conspirator”. Failure to support Sarraj is a betrayal of the values ​​of the European Union and an error of “historical proportions”.

If the Tripoli government were to fall, Libya would become “fertile ground” for the resurgence of extremists such as the Islamic State Group and al-Qaida, Erdogan said. Further instability would also boost migration from Libya to Europe via the Mediterranean.

“The Libyan civil war is a litmus test for the European Union,” he said. Will the European leaders maintain the liberal world order in the face of another attack? Or will they, as in Syria, give up their responsibility to watch the crisis from the sidelines? “

Germany brings together key players in Libya’s longstanding conflict to curb foreign armed forces, consolidate the ceasefire and restart a political process to determine Libya’s future.

The Serraj government is supported by Turkey, Qatar and Italy, while Hifter is supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and France. Russian military entrepreneurs have fought alongside Hifter’s forces, although Moscow continues to have ties to both sides in the conflict.

In November, Turkey and the Libyan government signed a controversial maritime agreement in Tripoli to delimit a border between the two Mediterranean countries. The agreement would give Turkey and Libya access to an economic zone despite the geographic objections of Greece, Egypt and Cyprus.

Erdogan called on Europe to work with Turkey to train Libyan forces to fight terrorism, human trafficking and other threats to international security.

“Europe is at a crossroads,” he said. “And at this historic crossroads, those who are committed to peace must be brave and do everything in their power to end the violence.

“Europe can rely on Turkey – an old friend and ally – to achieve this goal.”

