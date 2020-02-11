Eurogamer will be in Rezzed next month

We are doing panels, meetings and greetings and more.

London’s main independent game event, EGX Rezzed, will return next month, and Eurogamer will be there as usual. (Rezzed is managed by our parent company, ReedPop).

Rezzed takes place from Thursday 26 to Saturday March 28 at the exclusive Tobacco Dock venue in East London, and if you’ve been before, you’ll know it’s a special show with a relaxed and intimate atmosphere that you don’t often find in the world of events of video games. We are biased, obviously, but we would recommend it.

This year, the Eurogamer website team will present a couple of panels on Rezzed, while the video team has its usual calendar full of meetings and greetings and live streaming on stage.

Whose voice is it? – Thursday, 11 a.m., EGX Theater

In this panel, our resident Bertie Purchese “becomes dumb” (his words) with a group of well-known game actors. Bertie is an extremely silly person anyway, so this should be fun.

Enter game journalism – Thursday, 4.30 p.m., Rezzed Sessions stage

This is an annual tradition: some friends will join Wesley Yin-Poole to talk about the craft of game journalism and how to make a career in it, including the details of Eurogamer’s summer internship.

Meet the video team and watch them broadcast – everyday

Aoife, Ian and Zoe will be close for the duration of Rezzed, and there will be an opportunity to meet and greet them every day. In addition, the team will broadcast at least once a day from the EGX Live stage, so you can watch them fight in real life.

That’s all of us, but there is much more to do on Rezzed: check the Rezzed site for more information and keep checking, because there is still much to announce. We hope to see you there!