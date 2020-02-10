EU says that new virus is a serious danger

BEIJING – The last about a virus outbreak that started in China (all times locally):

6 p.m.

The European Union’s crisis management commissioner says that the new virus that originated in China is creating a “worrying” situation that will be discussed at a special meeting of 27-person health ministers.

Janez Lenarcic, who spoke in Brussels on Monday, said the virus is spreading at great speed and “a serious public health hazard”.

He added that the meeting of health ministers will take place on Thursday and will help coordinate the actions of the Member States.

The EU commission allocated 10 million euros last month to investigate the virus. Lenarcic said the EU will continue to help China fight the outbreak.

Lenarcic said more than 500 EU citizens have been repatriated to the continent since the outbreak began. China said Monday that 908 people died from the mainland virus and more than 40,170 were infected. More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

5 p.m.

Great Britain has declared the new virus from China a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and has announced new measures to combat the spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Health and Social Care said Monday that it would detain people infected with violence if necessary. It also mentioned two British hospitals as isolation facilities for people affected by the disease.

It said the measures would help to delay or prevent further transmission of the virus.

The changes came after a British man who caught the virus in Singapore in January seemed to be associated with at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

Five Britons, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French mountain village of Contamines-Montjoie after staying in the same chalet as the British man.

French medical authorities tested Sunday 45 children and their families from the area and temporarily closed three schools where the boy spent time.

4:30 in the afternoon.

A group of Japanese passengers on board a quarantined cruise ship has asked the Ministry of Health to improve the conditions on the ship.

The group said that elderly people and others with a disability and chronic diseases do not receive sufficient support because of all the attention for antivirus measures.

“Our living environment on board has deteriorated rapidly and we need to address the issues quickly,” the group said Monday in a statement published through Japanese media.

They asked civil servants to speed up the delivery of refills of their prescribed medication, to direct more medical staff and to improve their living conditions, including more frequent room cleaning.

“We are increasingly worried because the information released to passengers is insufficient,” they said.

The Japanese health ministry said Monday that another 65 cases were found aboard the cruise ship, quarantined in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, bringing the total to 135.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government is considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew at the Diamond Princess.

