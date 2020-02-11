EU President tells Boris Johnson that his latest Brexit plan is simply not a deal: “We’re good at that”

Boris Johnson’s suggestion that Britain could trade with the EU on the same terms as Australia would amount to a no-deal, said the President of the European Commission.
Ursula von der Leyen said she was “surprised” when the Prime Minister proposed a “Brexit in Australian style” because “the European Union has no trade agreement with Australia”.
Mr. Johnson made the comments in a speech last week in which he rejected suggestions that the UK could adapt to EU rules to gain more market access – the block’s most important requirement.
“Frankly, I was a little surprised to hear the UK Prime Minister speak about the Australian model,” said Ms. von der Leyen during a debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday.
“Australia is without a doubt a strong and like-minded partner, but the European Union has no trade agreement with Australia.”
The head of the EU executive said that if the UK wanted to leave without a deal, the block would be “fine with it.”
“We are currently trading under WTO terms and if this is the UK’s choice, then we are fine with that, without a doubt,” she said.
“Of course the UK can decide to settle for less, but I personally believe that we have to be much more ambitious.”
Johnson set a deadline at the end of this year to negotiate a trade agreement with the EU. If there is no certainty, the UK will drop out of the transition period and act under WTO conditions, with UK companies facing high rates and trade quotas.
Two major battlefields arise in the early stages of the discussions: the extent to which the UK guarantees that it will play according to EU rules on a “level playing field” when it acts, and the extent to which the European Court of Justice will supervise hold on to the agreement.
I would like to make it clear to certain people in the UK that they cannot fool themselves
I would like to make it clear to certain people in the UK that they cannot fool themselves
Michel Barnier, EU chief negotiator Brexit
The EU also wants fishing rights for its fleets in British waters, while the UK wants access for its financial service providers to European markets.
Chancellor Sajid Javid said Tuesday that he wanted a “reliable equivalence process” for rules for financial services that could build “a lasting relationship” with the EU.
But Michel Barnier, the EU’s most important negotiator, who also spoke in the parliamentary debate, backed the Chancellor’s demands and said: “I want to make it clear to some people in the UK that they cannot fool themselves. there will be no general, open-end, continuing equivalence in financial services. We are free to take our own decisions. “
He said the block would simply not negotiate with the UK on this issue. As a result of Britain’s departure from the EU, city companies will lose their automatic “passport rights” to continue doing business on the continent.
Mr. Barnier added that “the opening of our markets, access to data and equivalence for financial services will be proportionate to the commitments made to achieve a truly level playing field” in the UK and remain bound by EU regulations.
It is amid reports that Member States are encouraging the Commission to further tighten up the situation in Great Britain, which means that it must remain in line with new EU rules after its departure.
Johnson had said in his speech: “In the highly unlikely event that we fail, our trade must be based on our existing withdrawal agreement with the EU.
“The choice is emphatically not” deal or no-deal “. The question is whether we agree on a trade relationship with the EU that is comparable to that of Canada – or more like that of Australia.”
According to the “Australia” scenario, the UK would pay tariffs and receive quotas for its imports and exports with the EU.
Under an agreement that reflects the Canadian deal with the EU, a relatively hard Brexit, there would also be rates and quotas – although fewer. The UK has also said it wants to try to make a deal with zero tarrifs and quotas.
There are currently no rates and quotas during the transitional period, according to which the UK will remain in line with EU rules until the end of 2020.
.