EU President tells Boris Johnson that his latest Brexit plan is simply not a deal: “We’re good at that”

Boris Johnson’s suggestion that Britain could trade with the EU on the same terms as Australia would amount to a no-deal, said the President of the European Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen said she was “surprised” when the Prime Minister proposed a “Brexit in Australian style” because “the European Union has no trade agreement with Australia”.

Mr. Johnson made the comments in a speech last week in which he rejected suggestions that the UK could adapt to EU rules to gain more market access – the block’s most important requirement.

“Frankly, I was a little surprised to hear the UK Prime Minister speak about the Australian model,” said Ms. von der Leyen during a debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday.

“Australia is without a doubt a strong and like-minded partner, but the European Union has no trade agreement with Australia.”

The head of the EU executive said that if the UK wanted to leave without a deal, the block would be “fine with it.”

“We are currently trading under WTO terms and if this is the UK’s choice, then we are fine with that, without a doubt,” she said.

“Of course the UK can decide to settle for less, but I personally believe that we have to be much more ambitious.”

Johnson set a deadline at the end of this year to negotiate a trade agreement with the EU. If there is no certainty, the UK will drop out of the transition period and act under WTO conditions, with UK companies facing high rates and trade quotas.

Two major battlefields arise in the early stages of the discussions: the extent to which the UK guarantees that it will play according to EU rules on a “level playing field” when it acts, and the extent to which the European Court of Justice will supervise hold on to the agreement.

Michel Barnier, EU chief negotiator Brexit

I would like to make it clear to certain people in the UK that they cannot fool themselves

Michel Barnier, EU chief negotiator Brexit

The EU also wants fishing rights for its fleets in British waters, while the UK wants access for its financial service providers to European markets.

Chancellor Sajid Javid said Tuesday that he wanted a “reliable equivalence process” for rules for financial services that could build “a lasting relationship” with the EU.

But Michel Barnier, the EU’s most important negotiator, who also spoke in the parliamentary debate, backed the Chancellor’s demands and said: “I want to make it clear to some people in the UK that they cannot fool themselves. there will be no general, open-end, continuing equivalence in financial services. We are free to take our own decisions. “

He said the block would simply not negotiate with the UK on this issue. As a result of Britain’s departure from the EU, city companies will lose their automatic “passport rights” to continue doing business on the continent.

Mr. Barnier added that “the opening of our markets, access to data and equivalence for financial services will be proportionate to the commitments made to achieve a truly level playing field” in the UK and remain bound by EU regulations.

It is amid reports that Member States are encouraging the Commission to further tighten up the situation in Great Britain, which means that it must remain in line with new EU rules after its departure.

1/66

A message projected on the White Cliffs of Dover

Sky News / AFP via Getty

2/66

Getty Images

3/66

Big Ben, shows hands at eleven o’clock at night

AFP via Getty Images

4/66

Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

5/66

Pro-Brexit protesters celebrate in Parliament Square

REUTERS

6/66

The flag of the Union is brought down outside the European Parliament in Brussels

FATHER

7/66

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

FATHER

8/66

A pro-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag on Parliament Square

FATHER

9/66

Employees of the EU Council removed the Union Jack British flag from the European Council in Brussels, Belgium

EPA

10/66

A pro-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag

FATHER

11/66

Pedestrians pass in front of the Department of Defense at Whitehall, illuminated by red, white and blue lights in central London

AFP via Getty Images

12/66

A Brexit supporter shouts during a London rally

AP

13/66

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

FATHER

14/66

Pro-EU campaigners participate in a ‘Missing EU Al’ rally outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh

FATHER

15/66

A large pro-EU banner is projected on the Ramsgate cliff in Kent

FATHER

16/66

Pro-EU supporters light candles on Smith Square in Westminster

FATHER

17/66

A man waving Union flags from a small car while driving past Brexit supporters gathering on Parliament Square

AFP via Getty Images

18/66

The abandoned five-year-old Elisa Saemann and her seven-year-old sister Katie are holding a sign during a demonstration by anti-Brexit demonstrators outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh

AP

19/66

Pro Europe supporters gather on the Brexit day at the British embassy in Berlin, Germany

EPA

20/66

Anti-Brexit protester embraces a man while holding a sign

REUTERS

21/66

A decorated, old-fashioned fire pump on the Parliament square

FATHER

22/66

Pro Brexit Elvis impersonator performs on Parliament Square

Getty Images

23/66

An anti-Brexiteers is standing on Parliament Square with his dog

AFP via Getty Images

24/66

Paddy from Bournemouth wears Union colors when sitting next to a bag decorated with EU flag in Parliament Square

AFP via Getty Images

25/66

A pro-EU activist plays a guitar decorated with the EU flag during a protest organized by civil rights group New Europeans outside Europe House, central London

AFP via Getty Images

26/66

People celebrate Britain leaving the EU

REUTERS

27/66

A Pro Brexit supporter has painted a Union Jack on his face in Parliament Square

Getty Images

28/66

Men hold placards celebrating Britain leaving the EU

REUTERS

29/66

Pro Brexit supporters dance on the street with Union Jack flags in Parliament Square

Getty Images

30/66

An anti-Brexit demonstrator is spreading its wings during a meeting near Downing Street

AP

31/66

Pro EU supporters display a banner “Here to Stay, Here to Fight, Migrants In, Tories Out” by Westminster Bridge

EPA

32/66

Pro-Brexit supporters burn European Union flags on Parliament Square

Getty

33/66

A man is posing for a photo on Parliament Square in a ‘Brexit Day’ t-shirt

Reuters

34/66

People celebrate Britain leaving the EU

Reuters

35/66

AFP via Getty

36/66

A man is wearing a pro-Brexit t-shirt

Reuters

37/66

Anti-Brexit demonstrators visit Europe House to give flowers to staff on the Brexit day

Reuters

38/66

Pro Brexit supporter is wearing a new Union Jack top hat outside the Houses of Parliament

Getty Images

39/66

Customers Scott Jones and Laura Jones at the Sawmill Bar in South Elmsall, Yorkshire, where a Brexit party is held all day

FATHER

40/66

AP

41/66

Getty

42/66

Getty Images

43/66

Pro-EU activists are protesting

Getty Images

44/66

A pro-Brexit demonstrator is burning a flag of the European Union

AP

45/66

Pro Brexit supporters

Getty Images

46/66

Pro Brexit supporters

Getty Images

47/66

A Brexit support holds a sign on Parliament Square

AP

48/66

A man wears a wreath with an EU theme

Reuters

49/66

Ann Widdecombe reacts with other members of the Brexit party when they leave the European Parliament en masse

FATHER

50/66

Anti-Brexit demonstrators on Parliament Square

FATHER

51/66

Pro-EU supporters are releasing flares from Westminster Bridge

Getty

52/66

MEPs Jonathan Bullock, with the Union Jack flag and Jake Pugh, leave the European Parliament on the Brexit day in Brussels

AFP via Getty

53/66

Newspapers and other souvenirs in a store near Parliament Square

Reuters

54/66

Brexit supporters hold signs on Parliament Square

AP

55/66

Pro-EU protesters are holding placards in Parliament Square

AFP via Getty

56/66

French newspapers

FATHER

57/66

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald with a poster against border communities against Brexit before it was unveiled in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border

FATHER

58/66

National producer organization British Apples & Pears has renamed a British apple to EOS, the Greek goddess of dawn, to commemorate the Brexit day

AP

59/66

Pro-EU protesters are holding placards in Parliament Square

AFP via Getty

60/66

Britain’s departure from the European Union came into force on January 29, amidst emotional scenes, when the parliament voted off the block to ratify the divorce papers. After half a century of membership and three years of tense withdrawal talks, the UK will leave the EU on 31 January at midnight Brussels time (11 p.m. GMT)

Reuters

61/66

A man poses with paintings on the Parliament square

Reuters

62/66

People with Union Flags gather on Parliament Square

Getty

63/66

A man walks with a flag of St. George at the Westminster bridge on the Brexit day

Reuters

64/66

A British bulldog toy and other souvenirs in a souvenir shop

Reuters

65/66

British pro-Brexit members of the European Parliament are leaving the EU Parliament for the last time

Reuters

66/66

Jonathan Bullock waves the Union Jack when he leaves the European Parliament

EPA

Johnson had said in his speech: “In the highly unlikely event that we fail, our trade must be based on our existing withdrawal agreement with the EU.

“The choice is emphatically not” deal or no-deal “. The question is whether we agree on a trade relationship with the EU that is comparable to that of Canada – or more like that of Australia.”

According to the “Australia” scenario, the UK would pay tariffs and receive quotas for its imports and exports with the EU.

Under an agreement that reflects the Canadian deal with the EU, a relatively hard Brexit, there would also be rates and quotas – although fewer. The UK has also said it wants to try to make a deal with zero tarrifs and quotas.

There are currently no rates and quotas during the transitional period, according to which the UK will remain in line with EU rules until the end of 2020.

.