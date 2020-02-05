Estefan Kitchen now open at Margaritaville’s Sunset Walk

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Estefan Kitchen, the restaurant concept by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, was opened at Margaritaville Resort Orlando Sunset Walk.

“We are very excited to open Estefan Kitchen at Sunset Walk,” said Gloria Estefan in a statement. “Our family has always loved sharing our Cuban heritage through dining, music and entertainment with our guests in Miami – and now in Central Florida.”

The restaurant has a dining room with tropical plants and marble floors.

The menu features traditional and modern Cuban dishes such as Lechon Asado, Chimichurri Prime Rib and seafood paella. Homemade cocktails like mojitos and the “Glorious Cosmo” are also served.

The restaurant will also focus on live music with evening performances by a band, a DJ and salsa dancers.

There is also an Estefan Kitchen location in Miami. Bongo’s Cuban Café, the couple’s other Cuban restaurant at Disney Springs, closed in August 2019.

Estefan kitchen The Sunset Walk has a number of restaurants, including Bahama Buck’s, Bento Asian Kitchen & Sushi, Ford’s Garage, and Burger Fi.

Sunset Walk is the entertainment and dining complex at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, which also includes a water park (Island H2O Live!) And a hotel.