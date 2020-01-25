Essien Udim rebroadcast: Low voter turnout, strong security hinders Akpabio polling station

Despite the withdrawal of Senator Godswill Akpabio and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the new Essien Udim elections, there was a strong security presence at Independence High School, Ukana West, Essien Udim, the senator’s voting unit Akpabio.

Armed thugs prohibited journalists and those without a permanent voter card from entering the school door, and a photojournalist, Godwin Sunday, was brutalized and his camera destroyed by thugs at the door.

Recall that Akpabio and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), withdrew from the rebroadcast on Friday, citing a bias perceived by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headed by its resident electoral commissioner in the state, Mr. Mike Iginis.

However, the vote went well in the three polling stations located on the premises of the Independent High School, in Ukana West and in the other units visited.

A loyal People’s Democratic Party and trade and investment commissioner, Prince Ukpong Akpabio said he had called for the deployment of security personnel because of the CPA’s plan to hijack election materials.

However, Mr. Godswill Akpabio in a press release signed by his press secretary, Anietie Ekong distanced himself from any irregularity or violence during the resumption of the elections in the area of ​​the local government Essien Udim.

He said his decision and that of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to stay away from the additional elections was sacrosanct and should therefore in no way be linked to the exercise.

The statement reads as follows: “The news that circulates about the connection of Senator Godswill Akpabio to any new election in the local government area of ​​Essien Udim is false.

“It is well known that due to higher national responsibilities as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Akpabio withdrew his candidacy for the said elections. He was replaced by APC by Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo.

“The other candidates scheduled for the elections, Rt Hon Nse Ntuen and Rt. The Honorable Emmanuel Akpan wrote to announce his withdrawal from the elections.

“And just yesterday, the President of the Progressive Congress (APC), the Hon. Ini Okopido, at a widely advertised press conference, announced that the APC would not participate in the elections.

“So on what basis would a sensible human being connect Senator Akpabio to everything that is going on in the local government area of ​​Essien Udim.

“At the time of writing, Senator Akpabio is not even at Essien Udim. He’s in Uyo. He has no interest in what is going on there and advised his supporters to answer the call of the state CPA and boycott the elections, “he said.

Ekong in the statement said that reliable information indicates that there is a plot by the PDP to use its thugs to cause chaos and link it to Akpabio, who is not even at Essien Udim.

“However, we did find that some sponsored thugs were planning to carry out a sinister plot during the replay elections and link him to Senator Akpabio. Security agencies should be on the lookout for, apprehend, and visit criminals and sponsored thugs under the full weight of the law.

“We urge the general public to ignore the childish propaganda linking Senator Akpabio to everything that is happening at Essien Udim LGA in the name of the resumption of the elections,” he added.