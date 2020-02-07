Essenger delivers breathtaking debut album about FIXT Neon

Casey Steinmiller

If you haven’t come over yet EssengerMusic … I don’t want to say that you lived under a rock, but you definitely missed it.

Jeff Simpson (Essenger) has made music for a lifetime, published and played under various aliases with mild success (and at one point even played keyboard for the pop pop band Metro Station), but without success, which corresponds to his skills. Luckily, Simpson had a major breakthrough with his Essenger project last year, just a few months after the alias debuted in 2018.

Simpson’s rich vocals and lively lyrics caught the attention of names like Dabin and Mazare, both of whom brought the aspiring artist on board for a few massive collaborations (“home” from the acclaimed Wild Youth LP and the punky drum & bass oven “Berserker”) “),” and). Simpson also released several well-recorded solo pieces over the course of 2019, including “Dissolve”, “Afterburner” and the “Quivira” released by Seeking Blue.

Towards the end of the year, Essenger teased the early functioning of a partnership with Scandroid FIXT neon Reprinted with a few singles from his very first album After Dark (including the title track and “Downfall” with echoes Lexi Norton). Both singles pointed to a more synth-centered sound from Essenger than in his previous releases.

After Dark is finally out today and will surely live up to the precedents of the first singles (in addition to some of Essenger’s best work). The album is at the same time a journey through the sound world of Synthwave and an experiment to push its limits. After Dark there is no shortage of punk and metal influences, which is mainly due to “Half-Life” and the Young medicine Cooperation “Lost Boys”.

In After Dark, Simpson said: “(the) record follows a fairly linear story about existential fear, distancing and the struggle for reconciliation with the human constitution in a rapidly developing world.” Fittingly, the project contains numerous poetic, thought-provoking texts that immerse the listener in a fantastic world and at the same time put real topics in the foreground (see “Empire of Steel” with Scandroid for some important comments on job automation).

All in all, fans of the After Dark genre – and maybe even those who don’t care – should enjoy the stylistic mix as well as the historical feel of the album (as well as some great melodic licks and gorgeous guitar solos). I would definitely recommend not to miss this one. Listen to After Dark below.

<noscript><iframe width="300" height="380" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" allow="encrypted-media" title="Spotify Embed: After Dark" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/59zrTVupnL3ofa6rsPaTVl"></noscript>

Stream / buy