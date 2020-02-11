Essence Fest 2020: here is the complete Superdome setup so far!

The first line-up of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture concert series 2020 has been announced and as expected the artists will certainly have the Superdome on fire this entire weekend.
Buy your tickets now for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2020, in which everything in the field of Black Black is celebrated like you’ve never seen before!
From the incomparable Bruno Mars playing the lead role for the first time in the festival, to the return of royalties such as Janet Jackson and Patti LaBelle; on sets of classic Hip Hop and R&B gatekeepers such as Raphael Saadiq, Tamia, Swizz Beatz and Doug E. Fresh, to performances of today’s talented young charts such as Janelle Monae, Summer Walker, Jidenna, Saweetie, Sir and Ari Lennox, the list with must-see artists in our 2020 line-up is really endless.
Browse through everyone who has been announced so far and keep an eye on ESSENCE.com, as well as all of our social ESSENCE pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to be the first to know when more names are being added to this star-studded one list.
See you in NOLA!
02
Bruno Mars
Mainstage headlining
Prince Williams / Wireimage
09
Swizz Beatz
Mainstage – In The Zone curation with guest artists
12
Kranium
Mainstage – Reggae x Link Afrobeats
13
Chronixx
Mainstage – Reggae x Link Afrobeats
14
Max Glazer
Mainstage – Reggae x Link Afrobeats
15
Saweetie
Super Lounge Performer
16
Jidenna
Super Lounge Performer
21
Kiana Lede
Super Lounge Performer
23
Leikeli47
Super Lounge Performer
25
Casme
Super Lounge Performer
28
Oswin Benjamin
Super lounge
Processed with VSCO with preset aga1
30
Tank and the Bangas
Super lounge
31
Doug E. Fresh
Super lounge
36
Respect the new
Super lounge
