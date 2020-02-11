Essence Fest 2020: here is the complete Superdome setup so far!

The first line-up of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture concert series 2020 has been announced and as expected the artists will certainly have the Superdome on fire this entire weekend.

From the incomparable Bruno Mars playing the lead role for the first time in the festival, to the return of royalties such as Janet Jackson and Patti LaBelle; on sets of classic Hip Hop and R&B gatekeepers such as Raphael Saadiq, Tamia, Swizz Beatz and Doug E. Fresh, to performances of today’s talented young charts such as Janelle Monae, Summer Walker, Jidenna, Saweetie, Sir and Ari Lennox, the list with must-see artists in our 2020 line-up is really endless.

Browse through everyone who has been announced so far

See you in NOLA!

02

Bruno Mars

Mainstage headlining

Prince Williams / Wireimage

09

Swizz Beatz

Mainstage – In The Zone curation with guest artists

12

Kranium

Mainstage – Reggae x Link Afrobeats

13

Chronixx

Mainstage – Reggae x Link Afrobeats

14

Max Glazer

Mainstage – Reggae x Link Afrobeats

15

Saweetie

Super Lounge Performer

16

Jidenna

Super Lounge Performer

21

Kiana Lede

Super Lounge Performer

23

Leikeli47

Super Lounge Performer

25

Casme

Super Lounge Performer

28

Oswin Benjamin

Super lounge

Processed with VSCO with preset aga1

30

Tank and the Bangas

Super lounge

31

Doug E. Fresh

Super lounge

36

Respect the new

Super lounge

