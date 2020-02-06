Essence Black Women in Hollywood 2020: the best looks for celebrities

Scroll to view more pictures

Celebrity events are always full of breathtaking looks – after all, they’re full of celebrities – but on some occasions there are more incredible ensembles than on others. On Thursday afternoon, stars arrived for another event just a few days before the 2020 Oscars. (I’m pretty sure they never sleep.) To our great delight, the looks of the celebrities at the 2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards were absolutely stunning. Aside from some of the biggest award ceremonies, we rarely see so many great looks in one place. And if the Oscars do not honor these fantastic women they deserve, we can promise that they will always have a place in StyleCaster’s metaphorical hall of fame.

Stars like Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union and Ava DuVernay appeared for lunch and looked absolutely adorable. From breathtaking suits to abstract dresses and trends from 2020 (like Issa Raes Sunset Hues Dress!), These celebrities didn’t just come to play – they won. If we could award each of these outfits, we would. However, since we have very little expertise in awarding tailor prizes, we will only honor some of our favorite looks from the Essence event.

Below are some key outfit inspirations in case you ever need to appear on a red carpet yourself – or if you just love to dress up. In any case, these Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards participants will blow your mind.

Tika Sumpter, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Essence Black Women in Hollywood, award Luncheon

Brittany Howard, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Issa Rae, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Garcelle Beauvais and Gabrielle Union, Essence Black Women at Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Melina Matsoukas, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Billy Porter, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Angela Lewis, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Ava DuVernay, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Numa Perrier, Essence Black Women at the Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon