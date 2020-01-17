ESPN beats Nuggets-Rockets game to debut Zion Williamson

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sport

ESPN knows where its bread is buttered. Zion Williamson will finally make his NBA debut next Wednesday, and the network is changing its schedule accordingly.

According to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, ESPN touts the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets to debut the rookie phenomenon.

ESPN, which removes Nuggets-Rockets from the network in favor of Zion’s debut on Wednesday night, makes sense from a business perspective, but it’s a blow to Denver fans whose only (legal) chance is to watch the team on television this season see if they are on a national stage network.

While Rockets and Nuggets fans may get upset about it, the rest of the nation is certainly excited about this development.

Williamson has been out of action since the start of the season due to a knee injury that needed surgery. It is a worrying development and the New Orleans Pelicans are taking the appropriate measures to give him the best chance of staying healthy.