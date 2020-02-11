Esha Deol becomes author and makes her writing debut with “AmmaMia”

Actress Esha Deol has now become author. She has written her parenting experiences in a book titled “AmmaMia.”

Esha took Twitter to share the news. “#AmmaMia is a book from one mother to another! Packed with stories, tips and recipes for young children, this is my personal journey of transformation into a mother and I hope she acts as the best friend for all new moms. @PenguinIndia, ”he wrote.

The prologue of the book has been written by veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Sending best wishes to Esha, his “Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa” co-star, Tusshar Kapoor, tweeted: “3 cheers for an amazing human being and an even better mother! @ Esha_Deol … this is a great start for you” .

Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

