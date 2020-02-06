Erykah Badu sell incense made from her used underwear, a la Gwyneth Paltrow

Step aside, Gwyneth Paltrow. Erykah Badu has an even more aggressive approach to bringing her vagina on the market.

The “On & On” singer and the “What Men Want” actress, 48, have just unveiled her plans to sell incense made from her used underwear, and told 10 Magazine that the unconventional product – called “Badu’s P — y” – will smell as advertised.

“I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces, and burned them,” she explained. “Even the ashes belong.”

Available in her soon-to-launch online store, Badu World Market, the singer said that her reasoning for making such a product is simple: “There is an urban legend that changes my p — y men. The men I fall in love with fall in love with me and change jobs and lives. “She called this her” super power “.

Badu, who told the interviewer that she actually no longer wore underwear some time ago, finds that “people deserve it” to make their houses smell like her burning used underwear.

Although the product is certainly unusual, it is actually the second of its kind promoted by a huge celebrity.

Earlier this year, actress and Goop founder were Gwyneth Paltrow launched a product never seen before on its wellness brand website: a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina.” To the surprise of many, it was sold out within a week, so maybe these ladies are doing something.

