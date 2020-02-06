Erykah Badu releases a very personal incense fragrance

First of all, Gwyneth Paltrow wanted to sell us a candle that smells of her vagina (which is now sold out).

R&B legend Erykah Badu is now trying to bring Goop to the market with its own, more intimate fragrance. It’s called “Badu’s Pussy” and it is a fragrance that is said to smell just like the singer’s lady bits.

Since Badu appeared in the nineties with her jazzy soul music, she has become known for her unusual, sometimes even occult aura. But the magic doesn’t stop at its enchanting lyrics. “There is an urban legend that my pussy changes men,” Badu told 10 magazines. “The men I fall in love with and who I fall in love with change jobs and lives.” Now you too can be enchanted by the magic of your hoo-hah.

According to 10, the scent is sold in incense form to ensure that all of your meditation sessions and dinner parties have the perfect musky aroma of Badus crotch. But how do you get such a distinct smell?

“I took a lot of pairs of panties, cut them into small pieces and burned them,” added Badu. “The ashes are also part of it.” But not a big loss; Badu has been a commander for some time. “People deserve it!”

I wonder if Badu’s pussy will be available in perfume form. I am sure that the strangers with whom I spend my morning commute on the subway would appreciate it if I smelled of such enchanted genitals. You can buy the incense in the new Badu online shop from February 20th.