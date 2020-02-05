Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund striker sets new goals record as the hot start of life in black and yellow remains

Erling Haaland continues to send everything that falls in his environment for Borussia Dortmund with even more records that fall after his fourth consecutive performance.

After signing £ 18 million with RB Salzburg last month, Haaland quickly started repaying his investment and scored on his debut after just three minutes before completing a memorable hat trick to secure a famous 5-3 win over Augsburg seal.

A double off the bench against Koln followed before a second hat-trick on his full debut against Union Berlin.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Despite returning to the bench for the DFB-Pokal draw against Werder Bremen, Haaland only needed 21 minutes to bring Lucien Favre’s side back into play after the break, although they would eventually lose 3-2.

So after eight goals in just four appearances to start his career at his new club, Haaland became the first player to do so at every Bundesliga club.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/17 Champions League group stage Power Rankings

All 16 remaining teams are ranked from those with the worst chances of winning the big prize to those with the best.

Getty Images

2/17 16. Atalanta

Getty Images

3/17 15. Lyon

REUTERS

4/17 14. Valencia

Bongarts / Getty images

5/17 13. Napoli

AFP / Getty images

6/17 12. Tottenham Hotspur

Getty Images

7/17 11. Chelsea

AFP / Getty images

8/17 10. Atletico Madrid

Getty Images

9/17 9. RB Leipzig

AFP / Getty images

10/17 8. Borussia Dortmund

Bongarts / Getty images

11/17 7. Bayern Munich

Bongarts / Getty images

12/17 6. Real Madrid

AFP / Getty images

13/17 5. Manchester City

Getty Images

14/17 4. Juventus

AFP / Getty images

15/17 3. PSG

AFP / Getty images

16/17 2. Barcelona

Getty Images

17/17 1. Liverpool

Getty Images

1/17 Champions League group stage Power Rankings

All 16 remaining teams are ranked from those with the worst chances of winning the big prize to those with the best.

Getty Images

2/17 16. Atalanta

Getty Images

3/17 15. Lyon

REUTERS

4/17 14. Valencia

Bongarts / Getty images

5/17 13. Napoli

AFP / Getty images

6/17 12. Tottenham Hotspur

Getty Images

7/17 11. Chelsea

AFP / Getty images

8/17 10. Atletico Madrid

Getty Images

9/17 9. RB Leipzig

AFP / Getty images

10/17 8. Borussia Dortmund

Bongarts / Getty images

11/17 7. Bayern Munich

Bongarts / Getty images

12/17 6. Real Madrid

AFP / Getty images

13/17 5. Manchester City

Getty Images

14/17 4. Juventus

AFP / Getty images

15/17 3. PSG

AFP / Getty images

16/17 2. Barcelona

Getty Images

17/17 1. Liverpool

Getty Images

An even more impressive achievement when you consider that Haaland only started once in that period, while he also waited to complete his first 90 minutes.

So it’s been a goal every 22 minutes so far for the 19-year-old, who will also eagerly await his return from the Champions League for his new club against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

With eight goals in Europe for Salzburg, which means a slow 47 minutes per goal, Haaland is only two behind Robert Lewandowski (10) in the race to be crowned as the Champions League top scorer.

Haaland greets the Dortmund fans (REUTERS)

The Bayern star, however, played 63 minutes more than the Norwegian and took 11 more shots on goal.

The next for Haaland is Bayer Leverkusen in a top conflict in the BayArena.

The hosts are five points behind Dortmund, who are three years behind Bayern leaders in one of the most captivating title races in the Bundesliga for years and Haaland may prove to be the difference.

.